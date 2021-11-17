Treyarch co-CEO resigns after harassment allegations

The present day, The Wall Street Journal published an extensive article where they talk about Bobby kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO, and his involvement with recent cases of harassment and discrimination within the company. Well, in this same article mention is also made of Dan Bunting, co-director of Treyarch, who decided to leave his post just a few hours ago.

Beyond 2017, Bunting was involved in a sexual harassment scandal towards one of the employees within Treyarch. At that time, his own Kotick prevented the exit of Bunting, but after today’s investigation, the executive finally decided to resign. Bunting had been working in the franchise of Call of duty For 18 years, and after this incident, he was receiving multiple therapy sessions. According to a spokesperson for Activision:

“After considering potential actions following that investigation, the company decided not to terminate Mr. Bunting’s contract, and instead implement other disciplinary measures.”

Why did you wait so long Bunting to resign? For now it is not possible to find the answer, but because Wall street journal decided to resume this investigation recently, it is possible that the manager chose to leave the position before he was also involved in the entire controversy of Activision.

Editor’s note: It is definitely regrettable to see how some of the top executives of these companies have been embroiled in such serious scandals. And as we have seen before, the problem is not exclusive to Activision Blizzard, since cases were also uncovered in Ubisoft and now Treyarch.

Via: Wall street journal