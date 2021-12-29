During a scene in Grand Theft Auto V in which Michael and Trevor appear, the latter flies off in an imaginary helicopter, thanks to a hilarious glitch. Eight years after the game’s release, Trevor remains one of the most memorable aspects of GTA 5. The character is best known for his mischief and recklessness, a behavior that is regularly displayed every time he appears on screen.

Before the events of Grand Theft Auto 5, Trevor Phillips carved out a niche for himself as a professional criminal with an unclear past. Bank robberies, drug trafficking, arms smuggling … his list of crimes is endless, which made him perfect for the robberies that his fellow protagonists Michael de Santa and Franklin Clinton wanted to carry out. As anyone who has played the game can attest, seeing the three different characters interact is often a delight. Also, they are a very fun threesome, although in some cases the fun does not totally depend on Michael, Franklin or Trevor. Sometimes an old glitch from Grand Theft Auto 5 does the heavy lifting.

Over the weekend, Reddit user Kaporalhart shared a hilarious GTA 5 glitch involving Michael and Trevor. A scene where the two interact usually ends with Trevor getting into a helicopter, saying goodbye to Michael and flying in it. But the images shared by Redditor present not a small problem: Trevor’s helicopter is imaginary, an invisible piece of machinery in which the character manages to fly. In one sense, it doesn’t seem any different from Wonder Woman’s invisible plane; however, in another, the whole experience seems quite ridiculous. Helicopter failure occurs as follows:

Helicopters in GTA Online and GTA 5 are known to cause a few glitches. In fact, players have reported seeing invisible helicopters in both experiences over the years. This Trevor-centric bug therefore only goes to show that some issues in the game have yet to be resolved.

Grand Theft Auto 5 launched in September 2013, but it’s still selling like hotcakes. As such, it has become one of the best-selling titles in history, with more than 155 million units sold as of last November. Rockstar Games’ relentless support for GTA Online is undoubtedly the driving force behind sales. The most recent update, The Contract, was released earlier this month, introducing Franklin Clinton to the multiplayer set alongside story-based content co-starring Dr. Dre.