Either for a practical matter (change of bathtub for shower; change of sink with storage capacity etc …) or for an aesthetic reason, if one of the 2022 goals is to reform the bathroomIt is convenient to be up to date on what will be the trends for next year in one of the most important rooms in the house.

The state of the bathroom / s of a house has a direct impact on the sensations that our house offers us every day (it is inevitable to use the bathroom several times a day) and, as in the case of the kitchen, its state of conservation and its furniture gives us a lot of information about of house maintenance. So if it’s been many years since you want a change in distribution, new functions or improve its aesthetics, pay attention to the new trends that 2022 will bring us.

And attention. Although we know that to choose the latest decorative trends It is always a good option (they usually stay between 5 to 10 years), there are also options to design bathrooms with more timeless aesthetics.

TO 2022 trends we add one more, which has a bit to do with the tendency to decentralize the mirror. It is about placing the washbasin under the window or freestanding (without leaning on any wall).

We already saw it at Casa Decor 2021 (a good indicator of things to come) and it is already practiced by the best interior designers. The sink does not need a wall to lean on and can also be placed under a window. Attention to solutions to include mirrors (hung from the ceiling) or on the walls through an ad hoc structure.



