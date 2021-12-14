Trek To Yomi Shows Samurai Discipline In New Gameplay Trailer

Leonard Menchari, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital are eager to introduce the gameplay of Trek To Yomi, a cinematic action adventure through feudal Japan, coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S / X and Xbox One , including GamePass, in 2022.

This new look demonstrates how patience and time are essential to the game’s combat; using the opponent’s strength against him, employing deft maneuvers to throw them off balance and deliver a deadly blow. Players will face a host of enemies in terrifying and beautiful lands, including spearmen, archers, snipers, and even beings believed to be nothing more than folk tales …

Share it with your friends