Trek To Yomi Shows Samurai Discipline In New Gameplay Trailer
Leonard Menchari, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital are eager to introduce the gameplay of Trek To Yomi, a cinematic action adventure through feudal Japan, coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S / X and Xbox One , including GamePass, in 2022.

This new look demonstrates how patience and time are essential to the game’s combat; using the opponent’s strength against him, employing deft maneuvers to throw them off balance and deliver a deadly blow. Players will face a host of enemies in terrifying and beautiful lands, including spearmen, archers, snipers, and even beings believed to be nothing more than folk tales …

Luciano Mezher

