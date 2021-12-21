Treatments against omicron: The appearance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reawakened fear among people. The first case of the mutant was discovered in South Africa, which has now spread to at least 57 countries, raising concerns regarding the third wave of coronavirus.

Studies indicate that omicron is much more transmissible and potent in causing severe symptoms compared to previous variants. Additionally, there is also the potential for the virus to overcome the immunity provided by COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

But not all types of treatments are ineffective against the virus.

Individual research by drug manufacturers reveals that some vaccines can protect against viruses causing serious symptoms.

Treatments that DO work against variant Omicron

GlaxoSmithKline plc Antibody Treatment

The sotrovimab antibody treatment from the British-American multinational pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline plc. It is effective against all 37 omicron variants.

A single injection administered into a vein leads to less than a three-fold decrease in neutralization. Based on the study’s findings, the company stated that sotrovimab may cause fewer symptoms and reduce the risk of serious consequences from COVID-19. The antibody drug is administered by a healthcare expert to people 12 years of age and older within 10 days of the initial infection.

It is only used for mild or moderate cases. Sotrovimab is an FDA approved emergency medicine. Which is used to treat patients at high risk of developing coronavirus-related complications due to additional comorbidities. Such as old age, obesity, or conditions such as lung, kidney or heart disease, diabetes.

Pfizer Reinforcement

Based on the findings of a laboratory test, drug maker BioNTech and Pfizer revealed that the three-short cycle of their COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize the new omicron variant.

In a joint statement, the company official revealed that two doses of vaccine can lower neutralizing antibodies, but the third dose, which is the booster shot, can increase neutralizing antibodies by a factor of 25.

These levels of antibodies developed after the third Pfizer injection are highly effective against the wild-type virus and these variants. The company can deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022.

What doesn’t help prevent Omicron?

It is not yet known how effective vaccines are currently administered in the omicron variant. Studies are underway to understand how the virus works. In the meantime, getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself from COVID-19.

The vaccine provides protection and immunity against the virus and also reduces the level of severity. Also, wear a mask when you are outside, avoid going to crowded places, and maintain healthy hygiene. If you witness any signs of COVID-19, isolate yourself immediately and consult your doctor.

