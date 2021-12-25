The Dacia Duster has established itself as one of the benchmark SUVs in the competitive European market. A true bestseller that accounts for a large part of Dacia’s registrations. Now, how was the most popular cheap SUV forged? We look back and take a trip into the past of the Duster.

The best-selling car of the Renault Group globally, the Dacia Duster, was not born in 2010. The first version of this adventurer from the Romanian brand saw the light much earlier, in 1980. We take a trip to the past of the iconic SUV from Dacia to discover how a true bestseller was forged. The most popular cheap SUV in the competitive European market.

Today the Duster is one of the most popular cars inside and outside the Old Continent. It is well known to the public and especially to fans of the Renault and Dacia brands. But nevertheless, there is a close ancestor of the Duster

which was key in the development of the model as we know it today. In the 1980s there was already a first version of the Romanian adventurer.

The ARO 10 was marketed in the UK under the name Dacia Duster

It was not Dacia that started the project, but his compatriot and competitor, the car maker ARO, founded in 1957. Established in Transylvania, in the center of the country, the ARO brand has made its mark by initially assembling a Russian military machine called the IMS 57. In the 1970s, ARO offered a real range with the Model 24 .

Dacia Duster, the perfect alternative to the Lada Niva

The next decade gave way to ARO 10, a model that emerged with a clear and ambitious objective, cope with the Lada Niva. The Russian vehicle was a newcomer to the market but it had all the ropes to quickly establish itself as a benchmark in its competitive segment. This model was powered by Dacia engines and was imported to France since 1982.

In the UK it was marketed under the name Dacia Duster and sought to position itself as a low-cost alternative to Land Rover brand models. We are before the first Dacia Duster on the market. However, its shortcomings were a heavy drag on its commercial success. A 62 hp engine and low maximum torque together with mediocre finishes and / or poor quality, were decisive in its failure.

Advertising for the Dacia Duster sold in the UK in the 1980s

On the other side of the English Channel, the Duster had a very discreet commercial route. Despite this, it remained in the catalog until the early 1990s.

A long-distance race until the first generation of the Dacia Duster

In other less demanding regions the ARO 10, also known as Dacia 10 or ACM Enduro 4×4It remained in the catalog until 2003. The numerous configuration possibilities, including multiple body variants, was a determining factor for its commercial journey. And it was offered with a body of three and five doors, a rigid roof, with a canvas roof and even in a pick-up format with a single or double cabin.

The variety was also present in the mechanical section. And it is that, if we take a look under the hood it is possible to find a diesel engine of 1.9 liters and 65 CV. It was also marketed with a 2.5 and 2.1-liter diesel engine respectively. In 1999 it was decided to introduce a turbodiesel block into the range.

The Dacia Duster Concept laid the foundation for the first generation of Dacia’s popular SUV

The rebirth and entry into the scene of the Dacia Duster



In the framework of the Geneva Motor Show held in 2009, a very important conceptual model was presented in society that would mark the most immediate future of Dacia. The new Dacia Duster Concept it laid the foundations for the future production SUV that would eventually reach dealerships. A concept car that allowed to glimpse some keys of the first generation of the Duster.

The project, known internally by the code H79, eventually materialized in the first-generation Duster. A model that was unveiled to the press at the end of that year and experienced its true debut before the European public at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show. Shortly after, it landed in dealerships.

The rest of the story is well known, one of the most successful SUVs on the Old Continent and one that has allowed Dacia to consolidate itself as one of the benchmark low-cost firms and, what is equally important, has allowed Renault to establish itself in various markets beyond European borders.