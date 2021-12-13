We no longer only have to think about the days marked in the calendar for the strike, since if positions are not approached, the mobilization could become indefinite and we find ourselves facing an unbearable situation in different sectors, especially those of food and primary needs. . It is true that the warehouses have enough food, products and supplies to last 2 or 3 days, but the problem could be insufferable if after that time the pace of recovery in transport does not activate again or it does so at half gas after those days.

The rise in the price of fuels or tolls for heavy transport are some of the reasons why goods stop, turning Christmas 2021 into possible chaos.

There are several reasons that have led transport to reach this situation, which could end up having an impact on Christmas gifts, where mobiles and many other gadgets could end up being affected . Phones are increasingly given to children before because of their many entertainment possibilities and it is more common to buy a mobile phone to record good videos instead of classic cameras, reasons that lead to these products being a very repeated gift under the tree, although this year may have it complicated.

When it comes to gifts, the downside to the strike may seem minor since most deliveries occur in vans that aren’t oversized. These, however, are also part of the strike since in many communities an appeal has been made to all the federations of transport and logistics employers.

We ourselves have contacted various delivery companies to find out the situation and everything seems to indicate that the transport strike will be noticed in Christmas gifts, since there are many workers and companies in the sector who have already confirmed that those days there will be no movement in warehouses for two reasons. The first reason is that they depend on large trucks to receive smartphones or devices that are later distributed to our homes and the second, but not least, is that they support the changes that the sector needs.

In any case, some delivery companies are mobilizing themselves to be the ones that move to warehouses in Madrid, Barcelona or main logistics centers with the intention that the stoppage does not affect their commitments with customers and we can have the mobile on time. We will have to wait to buy if these measures are sufficient for the mobiles and other merchandise to arrive on time.

The big Christmas plug

Although sooner or later the strike ends with the trucks, carriers and employees regaining their rhythm, several days without making deliveries can lead us to enter 2022 with pending products, uncertainty as to whether we will receive the gifts on time and many complaints . It is already common for this to happen on Black Friday or the pre-Christmas days, so it would multiply even more with the situation that is expected.

The solution to the transport strike to give away smartphones is then placed on physical surfaces, where we will have the opportunity to get hold of those tech gifts desired at the moment if the microchip crisis allows us, although having to move ourselves, which can also be complicated in the face of possible roadblocks.