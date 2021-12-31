Activision Blizzard has been in the eye of the media hurricane in recent times due to the discovery of its culture of workplace toxicity, harassment and other harmful and criminal behaviors. The CEO Bobby Kotick has managed to resist to all of this, but the problems in the North American company have not come to an end by any means. Now they have Transphobic comments from a former Blizzard developer came to light, recently fired from the company and that many have started talking about after learning about his behavior. His name is Geoff frazier and was an employee of Blizzard for twenty-four years.

As it became known in a thread on Reddit, Frazier put the sell a collection of Blizzard assets or assets on eBay. Shortly after, Jessica Gonzalez, a former Blizzard employee, commented on Twitter, noting that Frazier was selling some items illegally and targeting their behaviors within the company. According to Gonzalez, Frazier considered her a person toxic by advocating for equity, diversity and inclusion on Activision Blizzard. Something that Geoff Frazier did not see with good eyes for his participation in a Discord channel called Right Wing of Gaming (the right wing of videogames, in Spanish), a channel in which various people of far-right ideology participated.

Gonzalez wanted to go further and created a thread on Twitter showing captures from said Discord channel in which Frazier participated and in which his transphobia is evident, taunting and making hurtful comments towards an Activision Blizzard trans worker. Geoff Frazier is now out of the American company after being recently fired, but the fact that he has been with the company for more than two decades is something that has given many pause on social media. Supposedly Activision Blizzard is in a period of debugging of responsibilities, although CEO Bobby Kotick remains in office following allegations of having covert a major case of harassment within the company.