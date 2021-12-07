Digital platforms have not only changed the way we communicate, inform, buy and entertain globally. Its use and expansion have been the germ of a new economy, which has enhanced or enabled the growth of businesses of all types and sizes, or given birth to entire industries that, until less than 15 years ago, were impossible to imagine.

One of the most recognized today is the so-called Creator Economy, in which global platforms such as YouTube, through their monetization tools, have globally paid more than $ 30 billion to creators, artists and media companies in just the last three years. These types of tools and associated technologies allow the existence of an ecosystem that balances the needs of users, creators and copyright holders.

Like any other economy, the digital economy must also offer guarantees of legal security and transparency about its operation, so that the actors and participants of these new business models have complete confidence in its operation. In the case of YouTube, in recent years, we have created a suite of copyright management tools that gives rights holders control and security of their legally protected material, while promoting creativity.

Therefore, today we publish for the first time at a global level, the Transparency report on the exercise of copyright on YouTube, an analysis that we will share twice a year and that seeks to shed more light on our efforts to enforce copyright on the platform and the use of these tools at scale.

YouTube currently manages the copyright for all videos on the platform, regardless of creator or content, so that protected materials can be identified using state-of-the-art technologies. The copyright protection scheme is made up of three main tools: (i) the public web form, through which copyright holders can request that content that infringes such rights be removed; (ii) Copyright Match Tool that allows original content creators to identify material that uses part or all of their works, in such a way that it is the creator who decides what to do with respect to said material, and (iii) our automated technological tool Content ID, through which rights holders can easily identify and manage their works on YouTube, since the videos uploaded to the platform are scanned into a database of files provided by copyright holders, who they can decide what to do when the content of a YouTube video matches one of their protected works.

This management represents complex challenges to ensure a balance that allows, on the one hand, to guarantee freedom of expression and on the other, the protection of copyright, so we are excited to be able to give greater visibility on how we face this great challenge through data from our report. During the first half of 2021 alone, we received 722 million content claims from the streaming system alone. Content ID, which represented 99% of all claims and of which less than 1% resulted in a dispute between the creator and whoever entered the content on the platform. Of that 1%, in 60% of the cases the resolution was given in favor of whoever uploaded the content.

Thus, the report allows us to clarify the status of possible abuses or invalid uses of the notification tools for content that infringes copyright, in order to create a balanced ecosystem where creators, new or established, have the opportunity to appeal the content claim.

We know that the safeguarding and protection of content protected by copyright in the digital universe is a complex and constantly evolving task, but I am convinced that, as in any other social or technological system, the only way to guarantee its permanence and stability is through providing greater transparency in its operation in front of all the members that comprise it. This allows us to build trust, and where there is trust, there will certainly be growth.

Contact:

Lina Ornelas, Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Google in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.