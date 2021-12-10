Gmail, Outlook, Hangouts, Google Calendar, Slack, Telegram, Teams, TweetDeck, WhatsApp … All these online services or applications has something in common. They have become an important part of our working time. Nowadays it is possible to work using only online applications, without having to install them on your computer or mobile devices. And from anywhere. Just opening each one in your browser tab is enough. But we propose an alternative to organize your work.

There are solutions for your computer that claim unify all those online applications. Instead of having them scattered around the browser or browsers, you can integrate them into a unified window so that you can work more comfortably no matter what those applications belong to different organizationssuch as Google calendar, Microsoft messaging app, or Dropbox cloud file store.

In addition to bringing all your online tools together in one place, it has more advantages. For example, logging in with two or more different accounts on the same service. So you can manage social networks from the same space without having to open several instances. But there is more.

Rambox

We start with Rambox, whose motto is “increase your productivity”. Compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux, it offers more than 600 online applications to integrate with each other and work with them comfortably on your computer. All from a single desktop window. And if an app is not on your list, you can add it by hand.

For the rest, it offers interesting functions such as a do not disturb mode, centralization of notifications and notifications, application synchronization, logout, etc. By default, Rambox is free, but if you are going to use it in a work environment, you may want to opt for the paid version, which adds more compatible online applications, themes that change their appearance, ad blocking, spell check, hours worked counter and much more.

More functions to work better. With Rambox can group online applications in order to launch them all at once. Instead of opening them one by one. So you can get to work in seconds. Groups have their own sounds and prompts. And it will be useful for log in to various services from the same developer, such as Google or Microsoft.

Franz

Possibly, Franz it is one of the first applications of its kind. A tool that acts as an intermediary between us users and the dozens of online applications that are on the internet and that we must use, yes or yes, simultaneously. In a single window and without the hassles of a web browser.

This time, his specialty is communication. Hence, it allows you to log into services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Telegram and many more. Both from Windows and from Mac or Linux. But you will also find other online applications such as Google Calendar, Trello, Gmail, LinkedIn, TweetDeck or Google Keep. Come on, what is the best of each house for work online, communicate, send messages, save files, manage tasks …

The free version of Franz allows you to work with up to three online services or applications at the same time. From a catalog of more than 70 applications that cover the entire spectrum of teleworking or work from your computer using online applications. And if you opt for monthly and / or annual subscriptions, you can simultaneously log in to more applications at the same time.

Ferdi

Following the saying “there are no two without three”, the third proposal to organize your work online is called Ferdi and stands out, like Franz, which unifies the most popular online instant messaging applications in a single window, both in the home and in the professional sphere. That and some more apps to communicate in general, like Gmail, TweetDeck or Trello. The list includes Slack, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Skype, Discord, etc.

Its managers sell Ferdi as the best alternative for both Rambox and Franz. Curiously, it is based on the latter and has the sponsor of DigitalOcean Y Parallels. In this sense, they highlight the possibility of logging into online applications compatible with a unique account created by Ferdi instead of logging in with your real accounts. To this is added a do not disturb mode that is activated automatically when you program it, protection of your messages by password, spaces to group applications, its own things to do, etc.

For the moment, Ferdi It is offered free without limits. That is, you can add the applications you need to work, have fun or communicate with whoever you want. It also has synchronization between two or more computers and supports more than 200 services or online applications.