Although there are provisions that have been in the Federal Tax Code (CFF) for more than 30 years, the need to increase sources of income increases and with them their application, explained Carlos Cárdenas, a consultant specializing in tax matters.

“What happens is that now the SAT is looking at how to draw blood from the stones with a magnifying glass, so it does have the power to presume that all the deposits in your checking account are income that you should have declared,” added the specialist.

Here are 5 powers that the tax authority has and that taxpayers would not like to face.

1. What about the SAT and transfers between accounts?

The SAT may consider as accumulative income and value of omitted acts or activities the deposits made to your bank accounts that are not registered in your accounting, points out article 59 of the CFF, section III.

“In other words, transfers are not taxed, there is no new provision, if you have income in a year, for example, of 100,000 pesos, and you declared only 70,000, the SAT in principle can presume that the other 30,000 are income taxable that you did not declare, ”Cárdenas commented.

There is no problem with making transfers between your own bank accounts, as long as the income you declare is greater than or equal to the expenses you make, if the opposite occurs, the SAT will determine that there is a tax discrepancy, and then it will consider these transfers between accounts as taxable income, and an examination, better known as an audit, will proceed, explained Guillermo Mendieta González.

According to a jurisprudence thesis of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice, if the taxpayer challenges this assumption of the authority, he can verify it by presenting account statements, work paper, copy of the receipt where the amount and the account from which the deposit comes is specified. , form of payment, check number or transfer report, number and name of the bank account opened in your name from where the deposit output is displayed, origin of the deposited amount, among others.

2. Income for individuals

All income that comes from any type of activity, including inheritances or raffles, must be declared before the SAT, even those received in cash. You should always keep your accounting, because the Treasury checks data according to your age, activity under which you are registered with the SAT, profession, and in this way it detects discrepancies, explained the interviewed specialists.

For example, in your free time you make desserts, sell beauty products or teach some artistic activity, you have to register that income and pay your taxes, even register with an additional regime.

Now with electronic transfers, it is easier for the SAT to detect this income, since those who pay for the services or product must put the concept at the time of transfer, explained Guillermo Mendieta, who is also a partner at Mendieta y Asociados.