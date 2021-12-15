Know the possible signings of 2022.

The transfer market around the world with a view to the 2022 seasons. Players and coaches who leave their teams after years and come to new ones. Footballers who land in new squads such as loans and others who arrive with contracts for several seasons, renewals of club flagship players and some who did not contribute much this year but are given one more opportunity.

This is how the signings are for the next season these days, there are rumors that are never lacking about possible arrivals that later fall or negotiations that sometimes never even existed. If you want to find out about all this, continue reading the following note where we bring you the latest details about international transfers.

EUROPE

BARCELONA FC

Xavi Hernandez: A rumor that has circulated in recent days is that Xavi Hernández, the club’s new technical director, would have given the OK to try to reach an agreement with Alex Grimaldo, who currently plays for Benfica of Portugal. The last game that both teams played in the Champions League would have been key for Xavi to take it into account for next year.

Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero: After a week of speculation about his soccer future, the Argentine idol announced that he is retiring from soccer in an emotional press conference. The reason is that the renowned player suffers from heart problems, so the doctors told him that he could not continue his career in the Blaugrana team.

PSG

Mauricio Pochettino: According to the Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino would remain as technical director of the Parisian team next season. Despite the fact that in recent weeks it was speculated that Zinedine Zidane would arrive at the French club as his replacement. However, Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of the club, noted “Mauricio Pohettino is here in Paris and we are very happy with him. I do not like rumors, is not true. There is no contact with Zidane. He is a first-rate coach.“

Marquinhos: PSG would renew the contract it has with Marquinhos in the coming weeks, after the defender of the Brazilian team was consolidated in the Parisian club. For this reason, RMC Sports informed that the technical command would like to continue counting on him for the following season.

A SERIES

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Coming from Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, would arrive to play in the Italian series. As reported by AS, having no minutes in the Premier League, the Spanish goalkeeper would be signed by Lazio, even the Italian team’s coach, Sarri, would have already given the go-ahead, but some problems the club is going through could cause a delay at the arrival of the doorman.

INTER DE MILAN

Julian Alvarez: It is speculated that after being crowned the best player in the Argentine Professional League, Julián Álvarez would be in the sights of the Italian club and they would be interested in signing him. However, other European schools would also have the same interest.

REAL MADRID

Toni Rudiger: According to Frabrizio Romano, it is rumored that Rudiger would be the main signing of Real Madrid next season, since his contract with Chelsea does not advance, so the German could join the ranks of the ‘white house’ the following year.

LATIN AMERICA

RIVER PLATE

Marcelo Gallardo: After winning the Argentine Professional League with the team, it is rumored that Marcelo Gallardo would cease to be the ‘millionaire’s coach’ and his next destination would be between Uruguay and Brazil. In the first place, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) indicated that the renowned coach is in the sights to lead the Uruguayan team. Likewise, Flamengo from Brazil fired his coach, Renato Gaúcho, after the team fell in the final of the Copa Libertadores, so Gallardo would be within their plans.

ALLIANCE LIMA

Wilmer Aguierre: A renewal would be in the cards for Wilmer Aguirre in the next few days, since after winning together with the Blue and Whites in the 2021 League, it would be in the plans of the technical command to renew Aguirre’s contract for all of 2022 and thus the footballer would participate in the Copa Libertadores next year.

Angelo Campos: The most brilliant goalkeeper in the local tournament renewed with the Blue and Whites throughout 2022. With this renewal, the goalkeeper will have the opportunity to play in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

MX LEAGUE

Jonathan Dos Santos: After Jonathan Dos Santos terminated his contract with LA Galaxy, it is believed that his next soccer home could be in Mexico, since in the last hours he related to the soccer player with the team led by Solari, América de México.

Yoshimar Yotún: After three years at Cruz Azul, ‘Yoshi’ said goodbye to the Mexican club. His departure comes after the footballer and the club have not been able to reach an agreement regarding his renewal. His future is unclear, but it is believed that other Liga MX clubs would be interested in him, as well as teams in MLS.

BOCA JUNIORS

Roger Martinez: The Argentine media speculate that Colombian Roger Martínez de América from Mexico would arrive at the xeneize club for next season, so it would be very close to starting negotiations to finalize his signing.

