That’s how easy it is to transfer WhatsApp history from IOS to Android

Despite the advances in technology,it is something that humanity cannot deal with. If you have ever changed from Android to IOS or vice versa you will know thatit is something quite tedious, not to say almost impossible. Today we have very good news for you and for all the people in the world who use the messaging service:

The new function that has been filtered comes from the hand of the application ‘Data restoration tool‘ of Google. This app is in charge of making a backup copy of your files and transferring it to another mobile, be it Android or IOS. So far I could not bear the WhatsApp chats in its restore mode, but Google is already working on it.

The latest update APK reveals that the application is preparing to be able to transfer WhatsApp chats from IOS mobiles to Android mobiles. The action will be simple and you will simply need to read a QR code from the Android mobile to which you want to transfer the conversations.

Once you have WhatsApp installed and the code read all the Conversations should be transferred to the new Android mobile from your old iPhone with IOS. Users have been asking for this feature for years, something that will be possible shortly.

The APK reveals the code for the feature, but it is not yet officially rolled out for end users. Hopefully this feature will arrive sometime in the summer and that users will be able to spend their WhatsApp conversations from IOS to Android without further complication.

