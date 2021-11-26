

11/26/2021 at 08:30 CET



Basel striker, Arthur Cabral, He is one of the players who mark the Barcelona present. Given the low scoring performance of the team, the club would be willing to make an effort in the next winter market to incorporate the attacker, who is the top scorer in the Super League and the most valuable player with a market value of 15 million euros.

The Brazilian, who He arrived in Basel in exchange for four million euros and has a contract until June 30, 2023, is emerging as a great scorer at 23 years old. He has 23 goals and eight assists in 24 games across all competitions in the 2021/22 season.

The former Palmeiras left South American football in the summer of 2019 to enroll in the Basel project with a market value of one million euros. After a remarkable season, the attacker rose to six million euros, something that in 2021 has triggered by his scoring instinct: between January and November he has increased by nine million euros to 15.

A scorer for Xavi Hernández

FC Barcelona is not going through a good moment in the scorer aspect. With the arrival of Xavi, the team has recovered its identity and the players have shown another attitude, but there is a basic and reiterative problem: the goal. Without Kun Agüero, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite, the team has only scored one goal in the Egarense’s first two games.

The coach does not trust Luuk De Jong and only the return of Ousmane Dembélé and the emergence of players like Ilias Akhomach or Abde have sustained the team offensively at this start of the Xavi Hernández stage. With the arrival of Arthur Cabral, the Catalan team would add a goal and a presence in the rival area.