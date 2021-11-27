

11/27/2021 Act. At 11:22 CET



Everything indicates that this year the Santiago Bernabéu stadium may once again receive a superstar. Or so it seems today with the situation of Kylian Mbappé in Paris Saint-Germain, where he is going through his worst moment since in 2017 he decided to change Monaco for the French capital. Perhaps not the worst moment, since it is the same situation as last summer. However, now it is the French who has the upper hand.

And it is that the PSG has not managed to convince Mbappe to renew his contract and stay in Paris, something that is causing nerves and tension in the Parisian club environment. The setting for the set Al-Khelaïfi is very pessimistic. From last summer to be able to have benefited financially from this year where the forward will be able to go free to the team he wants. Of course, nothing changes in a little over a month, when Mbappe Now you can negotiate with whoever you want.

However, nothing indicates that the situation of the French will change. According to sources from the newspaper ‘AS’, the renewal of Kylian Mbappé with PSG is on ‘stand by’. Stopped. No progress. Absolute nothingness. Yes it is true that a month ago his mother, Fayza lamari, confirmed in ‘Le Parisien’ an advance in the negotiations between the talent of Bondy and PSG. However, right now the situation is exactly the same as last August.