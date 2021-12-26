

Dec 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CET



When we talk about Paris Saint-Germain and the transfer market we can only think of one thing, the renewal of Kylian Mbappé. It is about the negotiation where the French club is pooling all its forces and hopes. However, although it is the main one, it is not the only movement in Paris. The sports management has another open front within the first team and it would be to get rid of some players to reduce and lighten the deficit.

The Parisian squad has more than thirty chips and must be lightened up. According to ‘L’Equipe’, Paris Saint-Germain would be working to be able to enter 100 million in the next two transfer markets, the winter one – the closest, since it starts in a week – and the next summer. And he already has several footballers from the squad on the starting ramp.

An old acquaintance Barça

It is the smallest of the Alcantara. He is the player on the squad who is closest to leaving the club. Rafinha He will be loaned out to Real Sociedad until June 30, 2022. Apparently the talks between the French club and the Txuri-Urdín team would already be well advanced and the arrival of the Brazilian in San Sebastián would be close to being closed and produced.

Kehrer and Diallo for 50 million

Thilo Kehrer Y Diallo are other options that Leonardo shuffles to make a box. Both players are valued, according to ‘Transfermarkt, at a value of 25 million euros each. So PSG could pocket 50 million between the two and meet half of the goal.

Other options

There are also other options with a good market that could leave a good economic sum in the Parisian coffers. However, they seem to be more reluctant to get out of the golden prison that is Paris. Julian Draxler, which is valued at 20 million, and Kurzawa, whose value is at 9 million, are footballers that PSG would be willing to sell. Both with contracts until 2024, it does not seem that either of them will want to move from the French capital.

There is also the case of Sergio Rico, who has the competence of Gianluigi Donnarumma Y Keylor Navas and without minutes in France he could leave the team and leave around 5 million euros. Finally I would be Mauro Icardi, who because of his attitude and his extra-sporting situations is always on the lists of footballers that you could leave his club. Although the truth is that the departure of the Argentine forward would be really complicated.