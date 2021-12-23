

Paul pogba is one of the great names of players who end their contract in the summer of 2022 and that, consequently, They will be able to negotiate freely with any club from next January. The Frenchman has been linked to countless teams, including the FC Barcelona. However, on the European scene there seem to be two clear teams in the race to take over their services: the Real Madrid and the Paris Saint-Germain.

For both teams, the ideal would be to incorporate Paul pogba in the next summer transfer market, since in this way they would sign him at zero cost and, therefore, they would save money in concept of transfer. However the Manchester United does not seem to be for the work to ‘give away’ to what in his day became the most expensive signing in the history of football.

In this sense, as ‘ESPN’ advances, the ‘Red Devil’ team I would have decided to study offers for Pogba in January, as long as the Frenchman confirms his intention not to renew with his current team. In this case, Ralf rangnick it would open the door to a winter sale to avoid a zero-cost exit from July 1. However, according to the British media, Paul Pogba has not yet ruled out the option to renew.