After a conversation between Thomas tuchel Y Romelu lukaku, the continuity of the Belgian forward in the English team is expected, sources told ESPN.

The player was ruled out for the Liverpool game after the scandal created by an unauthorized interview that Lukaku gave Sky Italy in which he expressed his discontent with the club and stated that he wanted to return to Inter Milan one day.

Lukaku he met with Tuchel to analyze the interview that took place more than three weeks ago, but was published last Thursday.

Sources told ESPN that Lukaku He expressed regret for the way his words were interpreted and stated that his main focus was to address the reaction in Italy to his departure from Inter in the summer.

Lukaku arrived at Chelsea last summer after a € 115 million transfer motivated in part by Inter’s financial difficulties, but was widely criticized by Inter fans, some of whom revealed a banner outside the San Siro that, translated into It said, “It doesn’t matter who gets away in the rain. Tell who stays in the storm. Goodbye. Romelu“.

Chelsea were disappointed with an interview that was conducted without the club’s knowledge and the perception that they were unhappy amid frustration at the tactical approach of Tuchel.

But sources told ESPN that Tuchel is eager to reinstate Lukaku and that the player has no intention of leaving the club.

It is even possible that the forward will participate in the Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham on Wednesday, although it is expected that Tuchel clarify at a press conference whether the Belgian international will be called up.

It is also expected that Lukaku talk to your teammates as well as to Chelsea supporters, who continued to support Tuchel throughout the game against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.