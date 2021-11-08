The collaborations between firms every day they take a step further and today we are talking about two brands that have joined their names so that trainings dress up in luxury: Technogym and Dior. This is the first time that exercise equipment has joined a major fashion brand and the three star products from Technogymm are redesigned by the hand of Christian Dior.

Technogym My Run, Technogym Bench and Technogym Wellness Ball now they gain in elegance with the new minimal design of the Christian Dior firm.





Treadmills, weight benches, spinning bikes, Pilates balls are an element that we use more and more at home or in the gym, and that acquires a more interesting style with the unmistakable stamp of Dior. These training kits are part of the common landscape of many homes, and with confinement and the pandemic, home training has only increased.





Workouts at home are more complete with the pilates ball.

The same thing that we worry about dress our workouts with style With sportswear, we can also add luxury to our training with these teams.





At home the folding treadmills they will take up much less space.

Photos | Technogym

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.