A good training is vital to maintain our physical shape and also to avoid future injuries when practicing certain sports. It is not always necessary to do it on large machines or with materials that are too expensive.

The FitBeast resistance bands They are an example of a multipurpose accessory since you can train several parts of the body with a single material. This set contains 5 tubes, 4 rubber handles, ankle straps and a door anchor.





FitBeast Resistance Band Set, 100lbs Support Elastic Training Bands, 5 Tube Training Band Kit, 4 Rubber Handles, Ankle Straps, Door Anchor

Now you can get this set at Amazon for 16.99 euros (instead of 29.99 euros). The bands They are made with high quality natural latex that does not harm the environment and that withstand up to 30,000 stretches. The handles have a foam that prevents them from deforming over time and anchors for the door they do not damage your furniture at all. The ankle straps They are protected so as not to cause damage and that they are comfortable.

All the products come in a small backpack that will facilitate their transport anywhere and that does not take up space. They are suitable for any type of person and routine.

To guide you in its use, this set has a professional guide in the form of a poster and several tutorial videos that will show you various exercise routines.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon and Pexels

