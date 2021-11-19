Train to Busan remake already has a name

Train to Busan It is a horror movie from South Korea. After its premiere in 2016, the world fell in love with this work, to the extent that a remake of the United States was announced a couple of years ago. After a long time without any information, today the official name of this new version was revealed.

According to Deadline, the remake of Train to Busan will be known as Last Train to New York. Similarly, this project will be led by Timo Tjahjanto, a director from Indonesia, who has worked in The Night Comes for Us and May the Devil Take You.

Unfortunately, this is all the information out there at the moment. Deadline’s report also mentions that Tjahjanto is currently working on a remake of the film Under siege, so it will surely be some time before we have more details about Last Train to New York.

Editor’s Note:

The popularity of South Korean works is not new. Even before Squid Game or Train to Busan, the public was already interested in the cinema of this country, although not to the degree that we see today. Hopefully this remake is a good one, and not a generic job like the ones we’ve already seen in this market.

Via: Deadline