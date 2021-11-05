Train by streaming! Apple Fitness + is now available in Mexico

Fitness +, Apple’s personalized training service, is now available in Mexico, we tell you what the subscription offers, how much it costs and how to take advantage of a discount.

The new service of Apple Fitness +It is a subscription plan –which you can also get with Apple One–, which brings together all Apple services to offer a more competitive price as a package.

What’s included in Apple Fitness +

Apple Fitness + expands the capabilities of the Apple Watch Fitness appThis does not only mean measuring workouts, but accessing live training tailored to your personal profile.

Apple says Fitness + It is a different proposal from the rest of the company’s options and that aims to expand the training ecosystem between iPhone and Apple Watch, to enhance physical activity and well-being.

Fitness + is a complement to the Fitness app that expands the options for physical well-being and personalized workouts by Apple TV and iPad, which release apps to access training.

What’s more, Apple Fitness + also connects indirectly to the Mac, thanks to macOS Monterey and its compatibility with Airplay, so you can send the content of Fitness + and view the workouts on a larger screen.

YOU HAVE TO READ: Meet the jury of the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards!

You will have access to group classes in streaming for training at home, in the gym or outdoors, integrated with Apple Music and with videos guided by coaches of different sports.

Apple Fitness + has a total of 11 types of training and sports available, including HIIT, resistance, Pilates and yoga, among others. Workouts are measured with the Apple Watch and show heart rate and calories data in real time.

Apple Fitness +, price and availability

To use Fitness + you need to have an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, with watchOS 7, and it must be paired with an iPhone 6s or later, with iOS 14.3 or later.

However, to take full advantage of Fitness + and the latest features, Manzana recommends using a Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 8.1, paired with a iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.1, a iPad with iPadOS 15.1 or an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.1.

DO NOT STOP READING: They filter everything from ‘Battlefield 2042’: size, dates and more details

Apple Fitness + is priced at 149 pesos per month or 899 pesos a year in Mexico. But when hiring the plan Apple One Premium, what includes Fitness +, you would pay 165 pesos per month for the individual plan, which includes the rest of the Manzana and 2TB in iCloud.