If we talk about anime, there is one that from its first episodes has remained in the constant attention of its consumers.

We are talking about one of the most striking titles and with the largest audience in the current anime world (we are talking about more titles currently released, without hurting sensibilities).

With this one of the most anticipated releases this 2022, it will be the final season of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin. There is little left for all fans to know the outcome of this interesting story, so those responsible for the anime recently published a new trailer that will increase the tension of those who are already waiting for it.

If in itself, the theme of said anime is already quite unusual by itself, when discovering its most recent trailer, you will become even more impatient to discover what will happen to Eren and company in the second part of the final season.

The last installment of this anime will arrive next january 10, through the Pony Canyon studio.

Said trailer focuses mainly on what will happen with Marley’s invasion of Eldia, an event in which the first half of the final season ended, and in which it is proposed that they will face each other again. Eren with Reiner, in addition to the other special titans.

In this material, we are shown all the action that is about to come to us through the last chapters of the anime.

Something that seems to have turned out very well to make the fans even more impatient, who had been wanting more since the previous chapters, there were mainly more political conflicts than emotional moments.

There are just a few days until the January 10, 2022, and we can know the outcome of this impressive story that brought us countless emotions.

Remember that Attack on Titan final season part 2, will be available for Crunchyroll and Funimation.