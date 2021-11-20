And season 1 of ‘Foundation’ is over, one of the most pleasant surprises that science fiction has given us this year (Let’s face it, we were VERY scared) will soon return with its season 2 to Apple TV + to continue telling us the story of the decline of the Galactic Empire and Hari Seldon’s plan.

So, once its first ten episodes are over, let’s see everything we know about season 2 of ‘Foundation’. By the way, from here spoilers.

The history

With Season 1 just wrapped up, it is still too early to know the story details for Season 2. Almost certainly, as the 10th episode ends, we will continue. exploring this 138-year leap (and it will not be the only time jump) starting with the meeting between Salvor Hardin and “his mother” Gaal Dornick.

There are also a couple of loose ends / questions that remain like what has happened to Terminus all this time. If we go to the chronology of the books we would see that during all these years (‘The merchants’ elapses 135 years after the foundation of the Foundation) the planet becomes the center of a power that has been annexing other worlds and trading (with technology) with others.

Also, returning to Trantor, there remains the issue of the ramifications of this boycott of Cleon’s genetic dynasty and how it affects the certainty that they are corrupted copies. to the leaders of an Empire that is finding it increasingly difficult to stay afloatand.

Finally, there is that discovery that there is a Second Foundation. Whether we get to see this other part of Seldon’s plan is up to the writers, as is the appearance of The mule, one of the greatest adversaries in Asimov’s universe.

The cast and the script





It seems that we will continue to see the leading quartet: Jared harris like Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah harvey like Salvor Hardin, Laura birn like Demerzel, Terrence mann as Decline and Cassian bilton as Blunt.

At the moment no new additions to season 2 of ‘Foundation’ have been announced but we can expect, in the words of David S. Goyer himself, the arrival of characters such as Hober Mallow (master merchant) or Bel Riose (the last great general of the Empire).

Josh friedman will continue to share the controls of the script of the series together David S. Goyer.

The filming

The good news is that season 2 of ‘Foundation’ is already in production. Since November 1, the series’ team has been filming in the Canary Islands. Of course, the filming is expected to be long.

At the moment, from Apple TV + they have not communicated their plans for the launch of season 2 of ‘Foundation’. Although fall 2022 seems an acceptable date, the complexity of the filming does not guarantee that we will see it next year at this time.

The trailer

To this day we do not have any image, much less a trailer, of season 2 of ‘Foundation’.