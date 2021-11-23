‘Pretty Little Liars’ may well be one of the teen series best remembered from past decades. Now, after seeing two spin-offs (‘Ravenswood’ and ‘Perfectionists’) HBO Max is preparing a new version of the teenage story with secrets and a stalker who signs with the A.

With the filming under full sail, we will see everything we know about ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin‘, the new installment of the mystery franchise (and now with a touch of terror) teen.

The history

Despite being categorized as “reboot”, the official synopsis of the series indicates that the series exists in the same universe from ‘Little Liars’ but in another town. In Millwood, to be more specific, where twenty years ago a series of tragedies they almost tore the working-class people apart.

Currently, a group of disparate teenagers They are tormented by an anonymous assailant (A) who will make them pay for the secret sin that their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

To differentiate it even more from the original series, they promise us an additional touch of terror. In fact, Lucy Hale, one of the protagonists of ‘Little Liars’, has said so.

The cast

The cast is headed by Bailee Madison as Imogen, the leader and a survivor; Maia Reficco as Noa, a sarcastic girl looking to restart her life after being in reformatory for the summer; Chandler kinney She is Tabby, a young director who loves horror movies; Zaria it is Faran, a ballet dancer; finally Malia Pyles is Minnie, the youngest of this group of liars who, after suffering a trauma, takes refuge in the virtual world.

Then we have the respective mothers, played by Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, Carly Pope, Elena Goode and Zakiya Young. The cast is completed by Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, Eric Johnson, Ben Cook, Carson Rowland, Jordan González, Elas Kavacas, Benton Greene, Cristala Carter, Derek, Klena, Kate Jennings Grant, Robert Stanton, Jennifer Ferrin, Lilla Crawford, Brian Altemus, Anthony Ordonez and Jeffrey Bean.

Of course, for now we do not expect appearances from the cast of the original series.

The responsible

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is gradually gaining the title of superproducer of youth movements for Warner Bros. (there we have ‘Riverdale’ and derivatives) is in charge, along with Lindsay Calhoon Bring to develop this fourth series of the franchise.

With them, Lisa soper is in charge of directing the first episode of the ten that HBO Max has commissioned.

The filming

Filming started last August 23rd at New York State locations.

Although filming is already underway, HBO Max has not yet announced the premiere date for the first season of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’. We can wait for her in sometime in 2022.

The trailer

At the moment, there are no trailers or images of this new installment of ‘Little Liars’.