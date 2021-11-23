(Photo: National Guard)

On the morning of this Tuesday, November 23, a new accident occurred on the road Mexico-Toluca, at kilometer 23, direction Constituents, in the mayor’s office Cuajimalpa.

It was a cargo vehicle that transported eight tons of instant soupOh he lost control due to cold weather pavement conditions, rolling over onto the road, without leaving injuries, according to the Fire Department of Mexico City.

“#TomePrecauciones in #CDMX there is an intermittent closure of circulation by #AccidenteVial, approximately at km 023 + 400 highway (1680) México (Constituent junction) Toluca-Lerma, same section, direction CDMX. Cconsider slow traffic”, The National Guard alerted in networks, who arrived at the scene of the events to help the driver and the vehicular traffic.

To straighten out the unit, the capital firefighters reported that they disconnected the battery, they verified that there was no spillage of fuel, placed the load where it would not obstruct the He passed and reestablished the roads.

(Photo: screenshot C5)

About an hour later, supported by a crane, lThe emergency services managed to straighten the trailer that starred in the rollover; However, from 6:00 in the morning, this accident caused road chaos both ways.

“Completed service is reported”the firefighters reported on Twitter.

Information in development