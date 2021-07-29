After a first season in which Fernando Alonso told us in first person his adventure riding between the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500 and the Dakar, this time Formula 1 will monopolize all the attention.

«Fernando», the documentary series that narrates the sports adventures of Fernando Alonso, premiered last September 2021 and the second season also has a release date. It will be on August 27 and will narrate the preparation of the two-time Formula 1 world champion on his return to the premier class.

This was confirmed months ago Amazon Prime Video in the presentation of the sports content of the platform streaming for the next few months, in which the Spanish rider will share space with other sports legends such as Pau Gasol or Carlos Sainz Sr.

«There are going to be moments that will be spectacular. I think it will be a different season from the first. There was a lot of activity in the first season, with the change from car to car, there was a lot of stress. This season is more focused on Formula 1 », Fernando Alonso pointed out in the presentation.

The second season of ‘Fernando’ will premiere on August 27.

“It has very interesting ingredients, such as the fact that it is living in the middle of a pandemic. The traffic accident I suffered in February and the return to Formula 1 are ingredients that make the season more intense and spectacular. Especially the preparation in the middle of the pandemic, something quite unique and fun ».

«There is a lot of F1, which is such a secret sport sometimes … There will be the people who have accompanied me, there will be a lot of Flavio (Briatore), a lot of (Giancarlo) Fisichella, Pedro de la Rosa, Carlos (Sainz) father and Carlos son . They are going to tell stories that, although we have lived them, they are going to bring us something new ».

«The next season of” Fernando “will consist of four episodes in which the audience will be able to see up close the arduous path and the great challenges that the Spanish driver will face on and off the track to return to Formula 1 after two years of absence. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries on August 27 », confirmed the platform, which has now launched the first preview of what we will be able to see from the end of August on our screens.