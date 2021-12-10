Netflix has released a new trailer for the fourth season of Cobra Kai, the series that follows in the footsteps of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) after the events of the saga karate Kid. The television series that started on YouTube Premium has gained a second life and has become the most popular productions on the streaming platform.

The new trailer for Cobra Kai It continues with what happened during season three and how it ended, with Lawrence and LaRusso, formerly adversaries, joining forces to face Cobra Kai now controlled by John Kreese in a karate tournament for under-18s.

Besides the trailer shows for the first time Thomas Ian Griffith playing Terry Silver, who we last saw in Karate kid 3 trying to separate Daniel LaRusso from Mr. Miyagi.

A Cobra Kai that turns evil again

At the academy of Cobra KaiThis time controlled by Kreese and Silver, we see a new group of students with directly evil intentions, just as it originally happened in the Karate Kid movies.

“With this guy you can’t be the first to strike,” Daniel tells Johnny, referring to Terry Silver, who seems to bring back rather bitter memories for the character.

The official synopsis for season four, hosted by Netflix He anticipates us a little more than what we will be able to see in the new episodes: “While Samantha LaRusso and Miguel try to maintain an alliance between both academies, Robby Keene enters fully into Cobra Kai. What tricks does Kreese have hidden? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their showdown to beat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai premieres next December 31 exclusively in Netflix. The series has been so successful that it has already been renewed for a fifth season.