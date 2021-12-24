SNK Corp released a new trailer for The King of Fighters XV focused on MAXIMUM, the enormous fighter who debuted in the KOF ’99 Hero Team. This time MAXIMA is part of a new team, in addition to its appearance has been improved since the last time we saw it and it received a new movement. The King of Fighters XV is coming to Xbox One. PS4 and PC in February 2022.

The new trailer for MAXIMUM shows us its improved design over the one we saw on KOF XIV, with lights that go up the length of the suit to give it a more eye-catching look. In general, the lighting of the game makes MAXIMA stand out more, who has a more robotic appearance in this installment and be part of Team K ‘, along with K ‘and the Whip (replacing Kula).

MAXIMUM teams up with K ‘once again and in the trailer we got to see them interact, with K’ talking about the new suit Maxima wears in this installment, which is more robotic in appearance. Although his appearance changed a bit, the gameplay we see in the trailer shows that his slow but powerful strikes are back on track. The King of Fighters XV.

Although the trailer for MAXIMA revealed that Kula is no longer part of your teamThis does not mean that the fighter will be out of the game, as she is one of the most popular characters. However, it seems that this time Kula will be part of Team NEST along with Angel, which released its trailer a few weeks ago; Y Krohnen, the new version of K9999.

In the trailer of MAXIMUM we see how he beats Ramón to present all the movements of the character, which show the arsenal included in the suit of this cyborg. The final part of the trailer allows us to see the new Maxima design clearly and the truth is that it looks pretty good. Maxima is the # 37 character to receive a trailer, so there are still two to be released in the coming weeks.

The King of Fighters XV will have 39 fighters and the February 17, 2022 to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store, and Steam on PC.