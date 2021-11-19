Attention to this. A Contracorriente has released the trailer for ‘Emperor Code’, the new thriller of Jorge Coira, director of all the episodes of the stupendous series ‘Hierro’ which aims to be one of the most stimulating Spanish films of the coming year.

At the service of the elites

‘Emperor Code’ tells the story of Juan, a secret service worker who will do everything in his power to gain access to the home of a couple linked to arms trafficking. Meanwhile, he will also carry out other tasks unofficially for the country’s elites, such as searching for or inventing dirty laundry from a seemingly bland politician …

Leading the cast of ‘Emperor Code’ we have Luis Tosar, an actor who has already shown repeatedly how well he knows how to move in the thriller with titles such as ‘Cell 211’ or ‘The Unknown’. Along with him we will also find Miguel Rellán, Georgina Amorós, Laura Dominguez, Maria Botto, Aron piper and Denis Gomez.





Of course, Jorge Coira will not have on this occasion a script by his brother Pepe, creator of the Movistar + series, since the libretto for ‘Emperor Code’ is signed alone by Jorge Guerricaechevarría, regular collaborator of filmmakers such as Álex de la Iglesia or Daniel Monzón.

The premiere of ‘Emperor Code’ is scheduled for February 25, 2022.