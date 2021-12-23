The girl’s accident occurred on Scalabrini Ortíz, between Dante Aligheri and La Esmeralda, in the 1200 homes neighborhood

The neighborhood 1200 homes, north of the Rio Negro city of Cipolletti, was the scene of an episode that is repeated every summer in many parts of the country. Someone who crashes and dies from driving – and not being able to control – an ATV. However, on this occasion the tragedy caused even more commotion due to a fact that impacts: the victim was barely 10 years old .

The accident occurred yesterday, shortly after 6.30 p.m., about Scalabrini Ortíz street, between Dante Alighieri and La Esmeralda, in circumstances that are still a matter of investigation, although there are data that could already be established. As confirmed by police sources Infobae, the girl had an accident in front of her parents and very close to her home . “They were observing the scene,” they indicated. Another element that could also be confirmed is that no other person was involved in the crash. . The youngest somehow lost control, flipped and fell. No other vehicle hit her.

In that sense, judicial sources indicated in turn to this medium that “fraud was ruled out and a merely road and accidental event is being investigated.” For now, testimonies and security cameras that could be located in the place are being collected. According to what happened, the minor had collided with the curb of the sidewalk and fell to the ground. What they did confirm is that one of the blows was to the head and that is why he was unconscious. It was emergency transferred to Pedro Moguillansky hospital but the doctors could barely check it. Minutes later he passed away.

The cause was left to the prosecutor Guillermo Ibáñez, who ordered the hijacking of the quad to practice skills. Displacement and technical data in general are unknown at the moment . In addition, testimonial statements have not yet been taken from the girl’s parents due to the shock of the event. For now they explained very briefly what happened and in these hours they are carrying out the procedures so that they deliver the girl’s remains.

Although all the testimonies of the case will be taken to establish the criminality of the case, in principle -the judicial sources clarified- there would be no criminal event to move in that direction. In this regard, they explained to Infobae that “if the possibility of a culpable crime is evaluated, the natural penalty should be evaluated “. In other words, if we wanted to analyze that the parents had some kind of responsibility for letting her drive a vehicle, The so-called institute of natural punishment could be applied, which basically consists in that the loss of a son, a grandson or a brother is already enough to advance in criminal proceedings.

To begin with, the most urgent measures were taken and “surely in a few days a little more progress will be made in the delineation of responsibilities,” they added from the Rio Negro Justice. “ The main thing was to rule out a malicious act or the participation of other people ”, They remarked.

The hospital where the girl died, whose name was not disclosed

Another accident that shocked Cipolletti a few days ago

The judicial sources highlighted the impact on the 1,200 homes neighborhood and on the city in general that caused the death of the girl. But, also, because it happened a few days after another tragic road accident. This is the case of Facundo Castillo, a 29-year-old young man, who was run over on his back by the driver of a BMW X1 pickup, who, according to the first data of the investigation, targeted a group of people where the victim was, He faced them at high speed and hit the young man. Then he fled, although 48 hours later he turned himself in.

Everything happened on Sunday in the vicinity of Julio Salto and Ruta 22. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Río Negro, Charges of intentional homicide were brought to the driver of the truck and accused of intentionally running over the victim. In addition, the judge ordered that he remain in detention for the next six months and an investigation period is four months.

According to what the investigators were able to establish, the incident occurred when the victim was leaving a party that took place on a property near the scene of the accident.

Castillo and a group of people were waiting to take a taxi that would take them to the city of Neuquén. At that moment, the accused carried out an illegal maneuver and that is why the people who were there began to insult him.

According to the accusation, once the fight ended in which Facundo himself tried to separate the opposing sides, the driver of the BMW along with other people got back into the vehicle and began to circulate making a “U” turn. , with “intentions of deliberately running over the group of people with whom he had maintained the conflict.” It was there that he collided with Castillo, who at that moment was on his back.

“The defendant would have reversed and after dragging the victim for a few meters, he ran over him again to later flee at high speed along Route 22 heading west,” said the provincial MPF. Facundo died hours later in the hospital .

Keep reading

Córdoba: a 14-year-old teenager died in a collision between two quadricycles

“It’s going to shock them all!”: Persecution, shooting and panic during a meeting of ATVs in Villa Gesell

A doctor suffered the fracture of 10 ribs after being run over by an ATV on a beach