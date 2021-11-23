On it, its use is regulated by city councils And not all of them have established specific rules for the use of what, from a technical point of view, we also know as personal mobility vehicles. Hence, somewhat incomprehensible situations often arise, such as the fact that some municipalities sanction electric scooters that circulate on the road, while most of them are not allowed to use them on the sidewalk.

What do electric scooters entail

This type of vehicle began as almost child’s play, and today it has become a means of transport that is perfectly integrated into any urban space. And it is that yes; Moving around the city on your electric scooter is synonymous with freedom, but also savings compared to the cars or motorcycles that we usually see.

Anyway, it is fair to mention that, despite the fact that a good part of the users are careful and know how to drive them, it is quite common to see and know that they occur various accidents with them, pedestrians being the most affected. The main reason, beyond the incident, is that this type of electric scooter does not carry any type of certificate beyond the driver’s documentation.

For this, for your circulation, a type of document is put into operation that is the one that also issues homologation on it, although it will still take a long time to arrive. In this direction, the DGT indicates that scooters and VMPs (with one or more wheels and a single seat) are defined and considered vehicles for all purposes. Therefore, they will be obliged to comply with the rules of the road, as do cars or motorcycles (alcohol, drugs, etc.). Vehicles for people with reduced mobility are excluded there.

In addition, the DGT has considered it necessary to regulate the use of scooters (or personal mobility vehicles, as it calls them) in a new regulation since, although they have become a transport alternative, “their use has been marked by unfair situations that it was necessary to regulate ”, as they point out.

Classification according to characteristics

In this regulation to be fulfilled by the user who uses some type of electric scooter, it is proper that he do so as it pertains to its characteristics. Why not; just as not all cars are the same, not even electrified ones, these are also governed by a key series to which they come to differentiate in a different way.

The main reason for this is that there are those with higher powers, with longer autonomies, with a greater propulsion … in fact, this classification released by the General Directorate of Traffic, also includes those that are considered as toys, although They certainly fall into this order, given that their characteristics allow fully electric mobility.

And, there are several types of scooters depending on its characteristics, according to the DGT. The most popular are type A and type B which can vary in weight, width or maximum length, among others. These are some of its criteria.

Toys. They are human-powered scooters or small devices with electric motorization that do not have a speed greater than 6 km / h.

They are human-powered scooters or small devices with electric motorization that do not have a speed greater than Type A. Its weight is equal to or less than 25kg and its maximum speed it does not exceed 25 km / h. These are the most common, occurring as electric unicycles, electric scooters, Segway …

Its weight is equal to or less than 25kg and its maximum speed These are the most common, occurring as electric unicycles, electric scooters, Segway … Type B. Its weight is equal to or less than 50 kg and its maximum speed does not exceed 30 km / h .

Its weight is equal to or less than 50 kg and its maximum speed . Type C. This type of vehicle is similar to the L1e according to the DGT, with what they need registration and homologation.

What the regulations say

Once you know what and how these types of utility vehicles are, the specific regulations to circulate with our electric scooter is very specific. Because, although the regulations for what are considered Urban Mobility Vehicles are under constant review, there are some regulations that fully encompass them, so that at all times we make use of them we have to pay attention to them.

At the same time, there is also the possibility that we will be fined if we do not comply with them, in the same way that it happens with motorcycles and cars, such as the use of headphones while driving, having consumed alcohol or drugs, using the telephone. mobile while driving or, for example, do not use a helmet.

The consequences can go from 100 to 1,000 euros fine or, in some cases, come to be considered as crimes. That is why in this time there have been many infractions, but there are certain that are seen as the most frequent among drivers.

Minimum age

One of its strengths is that they interest both children, adolescents and adults. This is why it is increasingly common to find that there are several users who conduct this type of VPN. But of course, depending on their characteristics, as we mentioned in the previous point, there is also a regulated age for the use of these.

Among them we find that children can ride scooters specially designed for them, but that should not circulate with adult models, and that they should not do it on public roads or on sidewalks, because this could be considered illegal. In this way, although legally everyone can use an electric scooter, not everyone can drive it on public roads and it is essential to monitor minors, choosing scooters adapted to their age and always instructing them on where they can and cannot use them .

Thus, the minimum age to ride electric scooters refers to types of scooters A and B, while type C is only suitable for scooters. over eighteen years old, as they are much faster scooters and with much more power that can be used as a means of transport within cities, being capable of reaching quite high speeds.

Where to circulate

With its proliferation in the streets of cities, it was one of the most confusing situations. Until now, the recommendations of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), gave municipalities a margin to authorize the circulation of electric scooters on sidewalks or pedestrian areas. But since 2019, with the new regulation, it has been proposed more restrictive.

Or what is the same; Considering it as a vehicle, drivers who circulate with their electric scooter must pay attention that the regulations say that they can go around the city as long as it is outside sidewalks and pedestrian areas.

If this order is violated, the user can be sanctioned with a fine of up to € 200. With everything, no it is also not possible to circulate on interurban roads, that is, highways or highways, and not through urban crossings or tunnels.

Limited speed and parking

Hand in hand with the locations and spaces through which they can circulate, the rule that follows also indicates that there is a definition of NPV that excludes any vehicle that exceed 25 km / h. Or what is the same: they can exceed 25 km / h can not circulate on public roads.

In the event that a vehicle is circulated that can exceed 25 km / h, in accordance with the Instruction, the user may be denounced by lack administrative authorization to circulate. This, for its part, may carry a penalty of € 500. The device will also be immobilized and deposited.

Regarding your parking, this can be done at the sites that are reserved for bicycles and motorcycles. Anyway, they can also park in the general parking band of the street carriageway and ultimately, on the sidewalk as long as the minimum of three meters of safety distance is respected.

Helmet use

According to the regulations, wear a helmet on an electric scooter is mandatory depending on each city council. However, as of this year, there is a rule that regulates the use of this class of vehicles, and that will be supported by a Royal Decree that will regulate different aspects related to their driving, as well as specific traffic regulations aligned with the European framework.

However, it is not treated equally in all cities. For example, in places like Valencia, it is only mandatory in case the scooter exceed 20 km /h. In any case, the competent authority recommends its use whenever it is circulated on public roads. Another case is the one stipulated in Barcelona, ​​mandatory from April 30 of this year.

The ordinance also regulates other aspects such as the use of reflective elements, lights, bells and the obligation to contract third party insurance. Meanwhile, in Madrid, this aspect is also mandatory for everyone under the age of 18 that circulate with them, but also for those who make use of bikes, both electrified and common.