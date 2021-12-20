Traditional Mexican corn or corn bread recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare cornbread, a Mexican recipe that can be consumed in any snack accompanied by candy, some salty ingredient or even coffee.

Elote bread is one of the most typical Mexican recipes made with corn. It is an excellent sweet with a pleasant taste and texture that will delight your guests. It is not difficult to prepare and does not require many ingredients. Therefore, we are going to tell you everything you need to know to achieve an exquisite result at home.

Keep in mind that desserts should not be abused in the diet. Nothing will happen to include them promptly in the context of a varied and balanced diet, but the consumption of a fresh food such as yogurt or fruit will always be a better option. Both provide essential nutrients necessary to ensure the proper functioning of the body.

Corn bread ingredients

To prepare an exquisite corn bread you will need the following ingredients:

4 or 5 ears of corn.

4 eggs at room temperature.

1 can of condensed milk.

180 grams of butter at room temperature.

1 cup of wheat flour.

1 teaspoon of baking powder.

40 grams of sugar.

1/4 teaspoon of salt.

1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon.

1 spoon of vanilla.

Keep in mind that the end result will vary greatly depending on the quality of the ingredients used. In this sense, we recommend using organic eggs and butter. This way, you make sure that the animals from which they come have been raised in the wild and fed according to their needs, which will affect the taste and nutritional value of the final product.

Elote bread is a typical, tasty and nutritious Mexican recipe.

Step by Step

Grease a baking dish and preheat the appliance to 180 degrees Celsius with heat on both sides. Blend the corn kernels with the condensed milk. You should do this step gradually so as not to spoil the blender. Once this is done, reserve the resulting mixture. Pass through a strainer to sift the dry ingredients; that is, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. This prevents lumps from forming later, which could negatively affect the final texture of the corn bread. Beat the butter and, a minute later, add the sugar. Start adding the eggs one at a time until you get a homogeneous result, which may take about 5 more minutes. When it is ready, mix the dough obtained with the blended corn. Add the vanilla and flour, and beat everything again. Place the mixture in the baking dish and put it in the appliance for 55 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Before removing the bread, it is necessary to prick with a toothpick in the center of the preparation to check that it comes out dry and clean. Let it cool slightly and it will be ready to consume.

Corn benefits

Including corn in the diet has a number of health benefits, as long as it is introduced in the context of a healthy and balanced pattern. It is important to avoid nutritional deficits that can condition the proper functioning of human physiology.

Provides quality energy

Corn is a high-quality, long-chain carbohydrate source. These nutrients are one of the main energy substrates for high intensity physical activities. They are necessary for athletes in order to avoid drops in performance and to improve recovery capacity.

Now, to really achieve that the carbohydrate contribution increases the glycogen resynthesis after an effort, it is important that they are administered together with proteins of high biological value, as evidenced by a research published in the journal Nutrients. In this way, the athlete will be available again as soon as possible to return to making maximum efforts.

Corn is worth including in your regular diet due to its high-quality carbohydrate supply.

It’s good for the brain

From the point of view of micronutrients, the folic acid content of corn should be highlighted. This vitamin acts decisively on the central nervous system by ensure that the physiology develops smoothly. In fact, it is especially decisive in certain stages of life, in which the requirements increase.

For example, have demonstrated that folic acid supplementation during pregnancy is necessary to reduce the risk of the baby having defects in the closure of the neural tube, which could negatively affect its well-being in the medium term. Many times the requirements are not met through diet, so it is necessary to resort to a reinforcement to avoid this type of problems.

Helps prevent complex pathologies

Do not forget that corn is a source of phytochemicals with antioxidant capacity. These compounds neutralize the formation of free radicals and its subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. Avoiding this process is decisive in order to reduce the incidence of many chronic and complex pathologies, according to a study published in the journal European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

However, to really experience a positive effect, it will also be necessary to limit the presence of oxidative and inflammatory compounds in the diet. Industrial ultra-processed foods contain a large amount of these elements inside them, so it will always be a priority to make the pattern based on fresh products.

Make corn bread at home

As you have seen, preparing corn bread at home is really simple. It is a recipe that can be accompanied by sweet and salty foods, according to the tastes of each diner. It is a good option to enjoy for breakfast or a snack, although it should not be abused because it provides a significant amount of carbohydrates.

Finally, remember that to maintain good health it will be necessary to combine a good diet with other healthy lifestyle habits such as regular physical exercise and adequate rest. Also, it will make a difference to be exposed to sunlight frequently to ensure, thus, the correct synthesis of vitamin D.

