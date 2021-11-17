Today at Decoesfera we pack our bags and go to Cáceres to learn about the interior design of the new restaurant Torre de Sande, signed by the interior design studio Trenchs Studio.

The interior design project has achieved return all the splendor of this medieval historical building respecting the past by using traditional materials.





The project was born during the confinement of 2020 when chef Toño Pérez and José Polo, owners and alma mater of Atrio Restaurante Hotel (a benchmark of traditional Extremaduran cuisine and awarded with two Michelin stars), decide to invest in an existing restaurant located next door that closed its doors at that time.





The restaurant is located in a medieval palace located in one of the 22 towers in the historic center of Cáceres, belonging to the family of Viscount Roda Pérez. The towers were demolished at the end of the 15th century by order of the Catholic Monarchs. And the Sande tower, which gives the restaurant its name, stands out from the rest for its slenderness and for being covered with lush ivy.





This existing space is made up of several vaulted rooms and a large patio, which had previously been partially covered with a shed. The previous tenant had transformed it, losing part of the history and also the original materials of the premises, disguising it with superfluous ornament.





Use of traditional materials

To recover the essence of the space, Trenchs Studio has opted for the use of traditional materials. For example, lime silicate plaster has been used to highlight the vaults, local granite stonework in the floors, local ceramics for the toilets, and contemporary furniture of traditional inspiration, in solid oak wood and braided ribbon.





The shed has become a more noble porch, covered as a typical Extremaduran hut that visually joins the remaining patio, sharing the same Portuguese cobblestone pavement.





Three huge mirrors framed in black, which seem to be resting on the ground, bring more light to the space and reflect the green of the patio plants. The warm lighting is another of the strengths of the project, which helps to enhance its palatial air.





Thanks to the selection of the appropriate luminaires for each space, it has been possible to generate an intimate and cozy atmosphere, even with the high ceilings of the vaults inside. To nod to the past, several clay jugs to decorate the softly lit shelves in the bathrooms.





More information | Trenchs Studio

Project photographer | Angel Garcia

Photo photographer Ricard Trench | Javi dardo

