Traders Say Bitcoin's Price Drop To $ 57,000 Is An "Attractive Entry" For Hodlers

Bitcoin price fell to new lows today and the brief visit to the $ 56,000 level has triggered a strong sell off of Ether and altcoins.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that The $ 60,000 support was broken in the early hours of the US trading day and this allowed the bears to briefly take control of the market.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Here’s what analysts have to say about today’s price action and whether traders need to worry about a deeper drop.

Big falls “will be relatively short-lived”

According to a recent report from the cryptocurrency research company Delphi Digital, “The initial sale was largely driven by a selloff wave rather than a fundamental shift in narrative,” suggesting that there is a potential for this pullback to be short-lived and potentially “presents an attractive entry point” for traders looking to gain more exposure to the market.

Short-term technical setup of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Delphi Digital

Delphi Digital noted that while there had been significant deleveraging across the market over the past week, this did not help prevent the overall spike in “aggregate settlements across major exchanges coinciding with every sizable price drop.”

As for what’s coming up for BTC, Delphi Digital sees the possibility of a drop to $ 55,000 “if continued selling pressure drags BTC below $ 57,750”, but analysts also suggested that any “dip will be relatively ephemeral “.

Delphi Digital said:

“If BTC sees another leg to the downside it could set an even more attractive entry for those with long-term conviction who are looking to accumulate.”

The company also had similar sentiments regarding Ether (ETH) price action, which briefly fell below $ 4,000 earlier today.. The company highlighted the fact that Ether is attempting to convert a long-term resistance level established in May into support, suggesting that if doing so, Ether “appears poised for the continuation of the uptrend.”

Main support and resistance levels for Ether. Source: Delphi Digital

The firm explained:

“If price support gives way, hope for the bulls would shift to a possible pullback and bounce at the upper trend line established from the May 2021 high to the September 2021 high.”

Long-term holders can rest easy

Another analysis on the price of Bitcoin was provided by the options trader and pseudonymous Twitter analyst. “John Wick” who posted the following tweet highlighting the fact that even the most seasoned traders are concerned about today’s price action.

#BTC We are really trying hard to hold that support zone I’ve had up. NGL I’m not too happy to see that red bar Does not mean we fail the support 100%, but it is telling us the probabilities are starting to stack against it holding If you’re long term this shouldnt bother you pic.twitter.com/D4EvI8RcnD – John Wick (@ZeroHedge_) November 18, 2021

We are trying very hard to maintain that support zone that I have had above. I’m not going to lie, I’m not very happy to see that red bar. It does not mean that we lost 100% support, but it is telling us that the odds are starting to stack against holding it. If you are going long term this should not worry you.

The price drop touched the lower limit of the current support zone as “the odds are starting to stack against it holding”, which Wick pointed out is really only a problem for short-term traders, but long-term traders shouldn’t be too concerned about this price action.

Ether still maintains a bull market structure

As to Ether, the market analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user, ‘Pentoshi’, public The following chart highlights the break below the previous ascending channel and the retracement to a level of support and resistance found at its previous all-time highs.

ETH / USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

While some traders have taken this as an unfortunate turn of events, Pentoshi sees the move as a positive because “It’s one of the things in a market that is still bullish.”

However, Pentoshi shared a few words of caution:

“What you don’t want to see is that it goes back below those all-time highs at the close.”

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.508 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 43.4%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

