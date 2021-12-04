Traders say ATOM could see a similar rise to AVAX and hit $ 100

Cosmos (ATOM) has the potential to post significant gains in the coming weeks, primarily because its longer-term chart shows a bullish continuation pattern.

Called the “bull flag,” the structure appears when the asset is trending lower while bouncing between two falling trend lines. However, it eventually breaks the range, in the direction of its previous trend, with a long profit target equal to the size of its previous uptrend which is also known as the flagpole.

ATOM / USD weekly price chart with bullish flag setup. Source: TradingView

Therefore, in a “perfect” world, if ATOM breaks above the upper trend line of the flag (with an increase in trading volume), it may rise as high as the height of the flagpole around the 35 dollars. This sets a price target close to $ 65 if measured from the current potential breakout point.

Almost 64% of ATOM’s total supply is at stake

ATOM’s bullish setup appeared as the token surged more than 330% from its June low at $ 7.82 to this week’s high near $ 32.

The shortage of tokens in circulation could be playing a role in driving buyers into the market. Data obtained by Messari shows that nearly 64% of ATOM’s current offering is staking.

Data about ATOM staking. Source: Messari

According to the data, Cosmos investors have staked more than 180 million ATOM tokens to become validators on its “Cosmos Hub,” a proof-of-stake blockchain that constitutes one of the network’s many hubs. In return, users receive a share of the network transaction fees and block rewards.

Pentoshi, an independent market analyst, he pointed that the increasing number of ATOM tokens wagered has been instrumental in driving their price.

Twitterati’s pseudonym added that ATOM sellers have been losing momentum, citing two corrections during the fourth quarter that were halted midway due to increased buying pressure near the token’s previous all-time highs.

ATOM / USD daily price chart for Pentoshi. Source: TradingView

According to the analyst, ATOM is seeing clear

“Signs of absorption”

Avalanche fractal highlights the potential of ATOM

Another analyst, known as ‘Bluntz’, advance that ATOM would continue its bullish rally based on similar gains recorded by one of its main blockchain rivals, Avalanche (AVAX), earlier this year.

Like Pentoshi, Bluntz sees the possibility of ATOM reaching its previous record again as a basis for continuing its bull run. In a similar situation, AVAX was up almost 250% after finding a solid base within the $ 50-60 support zone.

Daily price chart of ATOM / USD vs AVAX / USD by Bluntz. Source: TradingView

According to Bluntz, ATOM could easily hit $ 100 in the medium term.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.