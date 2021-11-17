Traders are on the lookout for a trend reversal following Ethereum's price drop to $ 4,100

Ether (ETH) traders might have some reasons to panic following today’s 13% drop to $ 4,100. The rapid pullback appears to have broken a 55-day ascending channel that was targeting $ 5,500.

Price of the Ether / USD pair in FTX. Source: TradingView

Those who do not worry about technical analysis will understand that the daily volatility of 3.4% of the cryptocurrency justifies the negative oscillation of 10% of the price. Still, external factors such as the passage of the US infrastructure bill on Monday are not to be neglected.

Legislation requires digital asset transactions over USD 10,000 to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. It is unknown if it will apply to individuals and companies that develop Blockchain technology and wallets.

Also, on November 12, The United States Securities and Exchange Commission officially rejected VanEck’s Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund application. The regulatory body cited “fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices,” along with a lack of transparency in the stablecoin Tether (USDT).

Today’s sales were not significant

The unexpected ETH price movement triggered liquidations of $ 200 million worth of leveraged long futures contracts, but open interest in the Ether futures markets remains healthy.

Aggregate open interest on ETH futures contracts. Source: CoinGlass.com

Notice how the current $ 11.9 billion still in effect in quarterly perpetual futures contracts is 37% higher than two months ago. However, the number of leveraged longs (buy) and shorts (sell) is the same at all times in any derivative contract.

Professional traders are no longer overly optimistic

To determine if professional trades are sloping down, we have to analyze the futures premium, also known as the base rate. This indicator measures the difference between the prices of futures contracts and those of the regular spot market.

Quarterly Ether Futures are the preferred instruments of retail traders and arbitrage desks. Although derivatives can seem complicated to retail traders due to their settlement date and the difference in prices with the spot markets, the most significant advantage is the absence of a fluctuating funding rate.

Three-month Ether futures base rate. Source: Laevitas.ch

Three-month futures typically trade at an annualized premium of between 5% and 15%, which is considered an opportunity cost for arbitrage operations. By postponing the sale, sellers demand a higher price, causing the price difference.

As you can see above, Ether’s rise above $ 4,000 on October 21 caused the base rate to touch the 20% level, marking excessive leverage from buyers. After three weeks hovering between 14% and 20%, the indicator fell to the current 12%.

Although the futures base remains neutral to bullish, he notes that excess heat from some buyers is finished, which is essentially a healthy cleanup. Considering the drastic picture portrayed by the breakout of the ascending channel, Ether traders should consider the derivatives data as a short cooling-off period.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: