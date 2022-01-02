The street is one of the most powerful points of sale in the world, due to the large volume of pedestrian traffic that it registers and thus allows a powerful outdoor advertising industry to be taken outdoors, as well as a powerful space for commercial activities, which They result from a series of experiments, which remind us of the value of being able to develop better jobs in the market, especially those that have to do with the way in which the impossible is interacted and achieved: sales through creative resources every time more challenging, such as those that have to do with creative ideas turned into commercial triggers.

An original commercial trick

An original commercial trick has become one of the many cases that we find on the street and that remind us of the value that there is in this segment, due to the large amount of pedestrian traffic it registers.

The streets are undoubtedly spaces where we find outdoor publicity, street vendors, activations, temporary stores and most importantly, creativity to achieve sales or promotions, as happened with El nene 93, a TikTok account that shows the day-to-day life of a vendor on the street.

Within his viral video with more than 300 thousand reproductions, the man claims to have devised a creative sales strategy with which he claims to attract the attention of the consumer when it is not being sold.

“Friend already dropped it, the prices have already fallen, take a look at them,” the man shouts and the concept reminds us of the large number of activations that can take place on the street, where we find various scenarios such as the creative detonator To sales through witty measures, this has invariably allowed activations and a complete scenario of activations, such as those that are detonated in BTL, one of the most important in these spaces.

Now read: