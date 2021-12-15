trader gets USD 34,000 in short contracts from AVAX and LUNA, then buys toys for children

A popular cryptocurrency trader under the pseudonym Twitter “Sicarious“He donated a portion of his crypto proceeds to buy Christmas gifts and other public services for underprivileged children.

Donations included $ 7,250 worth of livestock, drinking water, Bibles, emergency food for Compassion International, a non-profit child sponsorship organization, and another $ 1,500 to purchase and donate toys for children, which they would not otherwise have at Christmas, through the Toys for Tots Foundation.

Short strategies for cryptocurrency price declines

Sicarious also shared the screenshot of its profit and loss statements showing that it had made nearly $ 6,500 and $ 27,500 in profit by shorting the recent price drops for Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX), respectively.

That left the trader with enough profit left over to continue his donation spree until the end of this year.

Walmart is going to need more LEGOs … pic.twitter.com/k5X19VxOZo – Sicarious (@Sicarious_) December 13, 2021

In detail, Sicarious advertisement on December 5 that he would donate the proceeds from the end of 2021 to causes related to children as part of the so-called “Christmas challenge”. In announcing it, the anonymous trader put $ 100,000 in his FTX account, adding that if he burns that amount, he will still donate what he can afford.

A screenshot taken on December 5 from Sicarious’s account. Source: Twitter

On December 15, Sicarious closed another AVAX short with profit and used around $ 2,000 to benefit a local food pantry.

The trader’s initiative also inspired others to commit their crypto earnings to charitable causes.. For example, another Twitter user, “Airplane“He claims to have deposited $ 50,000 into a dYdX perpetual exchange account, stating that he would donate all proceeds to charitable causes in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, a good-hearted strategy for crypto taxes

While Sicarious’s citizenship remains unclear, copies of traders’ invoices and mention of the Walmart retail store in his tweets indicate that he lives in the US, a country with one of the most crypto tax laws. strict.

Cryptocurrencies are classified as property by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS). That is to say, If a person’s cryptocurrency investments increase in value, they would have to pay capital gains tax when they spend it. That also means keeping a tax record under control on a $ 2 coffee bill if paid via crypto.

But donating cryptocurrency to charities somehow allows taxpayers to bypass the IRS tax filing process. And since donations are generally not taxable events, one can download their crypto earnings as donations and deduct the same amount from their net tax liabilities in the financial year.

But a great moral remains: if you first secure the crypto cash earnings and then donate or commit the money in cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Tax Method Comparison. Source: The Giving Block

The direct crypto donation strategy seems to have worked well so far. For example, Fidelity Charitable, the largest donor in the United States, received more than $ 274 million in cryptocurrency this year, according to a company spokesperson quoted in the Los Angeles Times.

The amount turned out to be almost four times the peak of $ 69 million in 2017.

Engiven, a cryptocurrency-enabled donation platform, also reported last month that it processed a $ 10 million Bitcoin donation to a religious organization.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

