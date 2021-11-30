How to know if someone has downloaded the shared files

Let’s say we have shared a folder of photos through Google Drive with someone. We are interested in knowing if you have really downloaded it already so that we can delete it. Or we may just be curious about know if you have opened the link that we have sent you or you have overlooked. We are going to see a couple of options that we can use in Drive or Dropbox.

URL shortener

One of the options we have available is to use a URL shortener or URL shortener. Basically what this type of service does is shorten an address that we give it. They are very useful for passing a very long URL on WhatsApp, for example. In this way we only have to send a short address that redirects to the real one.

We can use this to shorten url of those Drive or Dropbox files that we are sharing. But the interesting thing here is that many of these services will indicate to the user if that link has been opened or not. In this way we will know that the person to whom we have shared that folder has opened it and, therefore, downloaded the content.