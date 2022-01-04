This year, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will be short of money in many Mexican homes, so the dear Three Wise Men could bring fewer toys to children due to the latent impact of the highest inflation that the sector has experienced in five years.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), until November 2021 toys and board games reported an annual inflation of 5.9 percent, the highest figure since 2016 when it stood at 7.9 percent, this as a consequence of the global problem that is experienced by the increase in cost and shortage in import containers.

“Raw materials were affected throughout the year, I’m talking about the polystyrene that cost us a dollar and 20 cents a kilogram, today it is 2.40 dollars and, even, there is none on the market. The same with steel that sometimes goes on tricycles, has increased by more than 70 percent of its price, around 30 pesos that it was, today it costs 55 pesos “, explained Miguel Ángel Martín, president of the Mexican Association of the Toy Industry (Amiju).

This is basically summarized in a constant pressure that has been experienced throughout the year and that was warned for the commercial events of Good End and Christmas, where the toy industry was already suffering the consequences of the increase in costs in base raw materials, up to the 100 percent, like polystyrene, steel, cardboard, and electronic parts.

Likewise, the price of imported containers also rose by up to 300 percent, both for raw materials and for finished products, which causes a shortage at points of sale of certain toys, since eight out of 10 of them They came from China and were considered in high demand in Mexico.

And although it has been seen since November in the holidays, with the shortage of electronic equipment especially, for the arrival of the Three Kings it is projected that the search for toys will be 10 percent below its sales volume, compared to 2019, and that the price increase is around 17.5 percent.

“We have two scenarios, the first is with the population of the lower economic sector that is going to look for substitute brand products, because the Three Kings have to arrive, and on the consumer issue of the middle and upper economic sector and surely where it will be used more the credit card, ”explained Marisol Huerta, an analyst at Ve Por Más, to El Financiero.

According to Inegi, in Mexico the problem has been highly reflected, but it has not yet fallen into a sales crisis of great magnitude. Between January and October, for example, 2.2 billion pesos worth of toys were sold, 11.1 percent more than in 2020, but 12.4 percent less than that reported in 2019.

Now read:

“What the heck is Twitch?”: This is how Gordon Ramsay created an advertising boom for the streaming platform

They lead online content in preference to Mexicans … is television dying?

Show that OnlyFans pays more than marketing: leave agency and double your salary

The fine line between love and obsession: 1 in 10 stalks their partner on social media