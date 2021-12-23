This morning, during his usual conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) presented his new toys: “AMLO Santa” and “AMLO Beisbolista”.

These are the times of December holidays, Christmas, the closing of a complicated year and, for this reason, they are also times of gifts.

Today, during the morning conference, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, unveiled some Christmas gifts that, according to the president, are sent to him by the people who follow him; “They give me some gifts,” said the president when presenting a couple of toys: a tank and a toy pipe from Gas Bienestar.

However, within said presentation, he also unveiled a series of dolls among which the “AMLO Santa” and “AMLO Beisbolista” stand out, but which also includes a figure from the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López- Gatell.

The images began to leak on social networks and, immediately, Internet users did not miss the opportunity to express all kinds of comments, among which, of course, criticism, ridicule and others prevail.

Nowadays, thanks to the boom that these platforms have had, the millions of users who daily connect to their networks take the opportunity to join the trends and place themselves in the conversation.

In that sense, Andrés Manuel López Obrador is always the reason for all kinds of negative and positive comments, since being a public figure he is exposed to the eyes of all Internet users.

Of course, every public figure is exposed to the constant scrutiny of social networks, no one is saved from the judgment of users who, in addition, is becoming much older and generating more controversy.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador is, without a doubt, one of the characters that generates the most controversy every day and his lectures are subject to all kinds of analysis and, in general, these are not usually positive.

In the end, AMLO, being the President of the Republic and having the context of social networks and constant media exposure, will continue to generate comments for and against.

In this way, when presenting their new toys, now, on social networks they have begun to criticize López Obrador. Some comments are “Toys for the ego of the national palace clown”; “What a shame as president, and to know that the good and wise people support him for the crumbs that he throws at them …”; “This gentleman should be serious and respect the investiture, if the simi doctor looks bad, imagine …”, among others.

Now read: