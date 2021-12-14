For more than three decades, the Dragon Ball franchise has enchanted millions of fans around the world, thus making fans of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan and others look forward to both the launch of new chapters of the manga around the 20th of each month, as well as to know if Dragon Ball Super will or will not continue its anime in the near future.

However, in all fairness, it should be noted that Dragon Ball has never stood out for its argumentas this has usually been done on the fly even in an arc to justify battles. This is not an exaggeration, as it is popular knowledge that the Cell and Androids saga introduced so many villains and forms of Cell due to the manga producers not being happy with them.

Be that as it may, being its main focus the battles and having dozens of experts in martial arts, the truth is the interest of the fans derive from the techniques and transformations used by Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, Bills, and a long etc. of characters that have been appearing throughout all these years. And, in that sense, one of the biggest fans of the franchise is in fact its current mangaka: Toyotaro.

The official Dragon Ball website finds out what Toyotaro’s favorite abilities, techniques and transformations are

Having said all this, it should be noted that the official website of Dragon Ball has interviewed Toyotaro, who is currently the cartoonist for the Drahon Ball Super manga from the script by Akira Toriyama. Said and done, the mangaka has talked about his favorite techniques and transformations in the franchise, although some may not be too surprising.

Thus, Toyotaro claims that his favorite technique is the mythical Kame Hame HaThis being the technique that Goku learned from Master Roshi in the first saga and that has become a symbol of identity within the saiyan family. In this sense, the transformation is less surprising, since it states that Mastered Ultra Instinct is his favorite transformation along with Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue, being these two transformations that have arisen in his time as a manga artist.