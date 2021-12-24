Toyota Yaris 2022, all the prices and keys of the new range that arrives in Spain

The new 2022 range of the Toyota Yaris is already on sale in Spain. Toyota’s popular hybrid utility vehicle opens prices and offer with which to face the new year. A range made up of several trim levels and a mechanical section in which the most interesting electrified mechanics with the ECO label stands out.

The new Toyota Yaris 2022 it is already for sale in Spain. Everything is ready for the arrival at the dealers of the renewed range. Toyota’s successful and popular hybrid utility vehicle renews its offering to face the new year in the best possible way and continue to lead a category in which the number of rivals it has to deal with is increasing at a significant rate.

The new 2022 range of the Yaris debuts interesting news. Some novelties that focus especially on the technological section. Let’s go in and do a complete review of all the keys to the offer proposed by Toyota. Levels of finish, outstanding equipment and, above all, prices.

The Toyota Yaris 2022 already has prices in Spain

The new multimedia system of the Toyota Yaris 2022



One of the major updates to the Yaris 2022 lineup is the new Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system. It is more powerful and faster to operate and offers customers a high level of connectivity with mobile devices. It is managed through a nine-inch touch screen and integrates its own data card. In addition, it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The compatible mobile phone can be connected wirelessly.

The new infotainment system allows access and use of a whole series of online digital services such as a browser with map updates from the cloud, traffic information and alerts in real time. It also allows you to receive recommendations for more efficient driving and, therefore, to achieve greater fuel savings. The new Toyota Smart Connect system is offered as standard starting with the Style Plus trim level.

In the specific case of the new Toyota Yaris Hybrid 2022, it also boasts endowment at the safety level. It is equipped as standard Toyota Safety Sense package composed of numerous driver assistance systems. Among other technologies it has adaptive cruise control, involuntary lane change warning, active lane keeping assistant, intelligent control of high beams and a pre-collision safety system with detection of vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Toyota Yaris Hybrid vs Renault Clio E-Tech, video comparison of two very interesting hybrid utility vehicles

The range and equipment of the new Toyota Yaris 2022



The 2022 range is made up of a total of five trim levels: S-Edition, Business Plus, Active Tech, Style Y Style Plus. It should be noted that the S-Edition version is exclusive to the Yaris with a conventional combustion engine. The rest are only accessible for the hybrid model. It must also be taken into account that the Business Plus finish is intended for the fleet customer and does not receive changes.

The level of Active Tech finish It renews its standard equipment and goes from 15-inch alloy wheels to a more attractive 16-inch design. Above is the finish Style

distinguished by 17-inch alloy wheels that now sport a black finish. In addition, a new body color is debuted, Kaji Orange.

The Style Plus version

it claims to be the most complete. Among its new equipment is the new Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system and a wireless charger for compatible mobile phones. There are also rims whose design is updated, turning black. On top of the Style finish, the top-of-the-range Style Plus improves the endowment with the JBL sound system, Head.-Up Display, blind spot detector and parking assistant with automatic braking function.

The interior of the Toyota Yaris 2022. It is already on sale in Spain

Prices of the Toyota Yaris 2022 in Spain

Mechanics S-Edition Business Plus Active Tech Style Style Plus 1.5 125 hp 6v € 19,850 – – – – 120H 116 hp – € 22,200 € 23,100 € 24,900 € 26,650

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The order book for the new Yaris 2022 range has been opened. It is already for sale at Toyota dealers. To encourage sales, the brand offers a minimum discount that, depending on the version, is € 4,150.