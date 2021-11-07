The first season of the ‘hypercars’ in the World Endurance already has first champions. José María López, Mike Conway and Kamui kobayashi, with a second place with which they completed a new double for Toyota that commanded Kazuki nakajima in his farewell to the competition with Sebastien Buemi and Brendon hartley, which culminated an easy victory in the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

For Toyota he had no problem controlling a race that was his from the beginning, and after # 8 got ahead it was very clear that it was going to be a matter of two … and that from the wall they signed the double for this order as a tribute to Nakajima and the title for # 7. The Alpine, as has been the case throughout the season despite itself, was no match.

In the LMGTEPro category there was much more trouble. Proof of this, what happened between the Porsche # 92 and the Ferrari # 51, the candidates for the title.

