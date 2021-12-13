Remote Connect is a feature package for which Toyota will charge a subscription to drivers who want to use it.

In recent times we have seen that there are services of some vehicle manufacturers that work by subscription. One of the best known cases is the Tesla Autopilot, but not the only one. Toyota is also going to bet on this business model, although it may not suit some drivers too well.

As reported in The Drive, Toyota Remote Connect will stay active only if the driver pays a subscription. Although at first this has been some bonuses that have been offered free of charge for everyone.

In the Toyota page It can be seen what is Remote Connect and what it offers. The main thing is the remote start functionality through the key fob, although there are also the vehicle tracker, alerts for guest drivers and other options that are interesting.

In the information of The Drive it appears that this will affect the Toyota cars from 2018 onwards and, after a time that varies depending on the vehicle and service they have, the option of subscribe for a price of 8 dollars a month or 80 a year.

In The Verge report that there are drivers who have shared this information through social networks for a long time, although most were not aware and have discovered it after the latest news who have jumped on it.

The fact is that with technological advances, new vehicles are also being transformed into connected devices and these subscription options are being enhanced. Manufacturers see that there may be a very interesting business. In addition, there is also the option of updating the functionalities of the vehicles.

Now the question is how many drivers will decide to maintain services such as Remote Connect and whether in general these will be divided into two types: those who will make the most of new technologies and those who will be content to use their vehicle as they have done all their lives, without any pluses.