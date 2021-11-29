Toyota will improve its hybrids with bipolar Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh) batteries

The batteries that Toyota has been using in hybrid cars for 24 years can be upgraded before finishing them off. The first model to carry the new generation is the Japanese Aqua (American Prius C), and will be installed in more models soon.

Since the launch of the first Toyota Prius, back 1997, the Japanese brand continues to rely on the same chemical composition, nickel-metal hydride or NiMh. Depending on the model, some non-plug-in hybrids use lithium or NiMh, depending on their weight and equipment. They are very suitable batteries for hybrids.

They allow many fast charges and discharges, they have many life cycles, they do not need to store much energy, they are easily cooled, they are simpler, cheaper, etc. Compared to lithium batteries, they have lower energy density, so they store the same energy in a higher volume and mass.

But Toyota has gone into production a substantial improvement of its NiMh batteries, releasing it on Toyota aqua. This model, equivalent to Prius C from the United States, it has no correspondence in the European market. The closest thing we have is called Toyota Yaris. Innovation is called NiMh bipolar batteries.

Typical NiMh batteries (left) vs bipolar NiMh batteries (right)

In the graph we see on the left the typical structure of the battery cells that I had been using. Each cell has its anode and cathode, and for each of them there is a collector. The design has been optimized so that the collectors join two contiguous cells, so the same collector has a cathode and anode at the same time.

This has two direct benefits. The first is that the internal resistance of the cells is reduced as there is more surface area, so a higher load / unload can be achieved, up to 1.5 times more. On the other hand, the size is more optimized, then 1.4 times can be placed more cells in the same space.

Combining the effect of the two enhancements, you can get double the power on NiMh bipolar batteries compared to the previous design. The basic chemistry has not changed. If the batteries can deliver more power, that means superior performance from the hybrid system, and it actually shows. There is not only more power, there are a little more capacity because there are more cells.

In Toyota NiMh batteries the cells are stacked on top of each other. Bipolar design means fewer collectors

The electric motor can push harder from low revs, so the driver perceives a touch more of an electric car, and you also notice that the accelerator “listens to you” earlier. In other words, the Toyota Aqua has become a little more electric, so the gasoline engine makes less effort and consumes less, it also makes less noise.

Secondly, engine assistance is more usable Over a wider range of speeds, it also increases the speed that can be achieved without any intervention from the gasoline engine. At any speed the electric motor intervenes, anyway. On the whole, this reduces emissions and consumptions.

But if there is less resistance, the efficiency of regenerative braking is also maximized. Toyota has not clarified if more electrical deceleration can be achieved, or if more energy is recovered with the same deceleration. Everything that is recovered is then used to accelerate and save work on the gasoline engine.

This improvement is potentially transferable to all self-charging hybrids in the Toyota range.That is, all but the RAV4 Plug-in and those with only lithium batteries. Considering that Toyota sells about 2 million hybrids a year, improving NiMh technology is very positive in a context in which everyone wants lithium in the air.

Toyota’s 2030 goal is to sell 8 million electrified cars a year, of which 2 million will be pure electric, and the rest will be hybrids. NiMh bipolar batteries will be gradually incorporated into updated or new models. You will also save money with it, producing bipolars is cheaper as they are simpler and have fewer components.

Right now there is a problem with the production capacity of these batteries that will be solved little by little. They are manufactured by Toyota Industries Corp, a company affiliated with the Toyota Group. Since bipolar collectors can also be used in lithium batteries, these can also be improved later, with the same advantages mentioned above.