The new Toyota GR Corolla is approaching the market. The recent Japanese media leak was just a preview of a closer reveal. So much so that the Toyota USA division has already released a teaser for the sportiest compact with hidden kits that, in truth, are more than revealing details.

The presentation of the new Toyota GR Corolla 2022 It gets closer every time. If a few days ago a leak in a Japanese magazine revealed all the specifications and even the most aggressive aesthetics of the sports compact, now it has been a teaser of the American division of the brand which has shown an image of the interior, although with some hidden kits, perhaps unintentionally, but with certain strange issues.

These special details have set off alarms, because if you look more closely at the interior advancement, and specifically at the digital instrument panel, you can tell the legend “G16” at 120 km / h on the speedometer. For those in the know, these three digits refer to the internal engine code. Exactly, that of «G16E-GTS», the same block of three cylinders and 1.6 liters turbo used by the younger brother and that the firm has also confirmed that it will be aboard the sportiest of the Corollas.

But it is not the only detail, but there is another one. And is that the experts of the “GR Corolla Forum” have managed to uncover some more interesting or not. One of the important ones is on the navigation system screen, showing a route with the street «GR Four», making direct reference to the all-wheel drive system equipped. But it must be said, there is also a gazapo that goes more unnoticed but that nobody wants to be true.

And is that the air conditioner shows the figure 268, a very low figure if we stick to that reflected in the Japanese leak. But after thinking a little more, it can also assume two versions, a more basic sports car and a more powerful one with 300 hp and a more radical image and dynamic configuration. At Toyota, and at GAZOO Racing, all bets are possible, but the 268 hp seems very low, just 7 hp more than those offered by the GR Yaris.

One more detail is what can be seen through the passenger window, a prototype camouflaged in the distance, but which model cannot be seen it is about. What we do know is that the firm has thoroughly retouched an image for this official Toyota USA teaser. If you compare the one they have published on their Instagram profile and the one you have below these lines more carefully, you will see the differences, with the addition that the speaker integrated in the base of the windshield pillar has disappeared for some reason. The point is that the GR Corolla is closer.