Toyota has unveiled a striking and enigmatic concept model signed by Gazoo Racing. The new Toyota Sports EV Concept is positioned as the prelude to a future electric sports car that will play the role of spiritual successor to the MR2.

The event organized by Toyota to make known to the world the main keys of the offensive that will be carried out in the field of 100% electric mobility has made numerous important headlines. This colossus of the Japanese automotive industry wants to be a global benchmark for electrification at its highest level. To do this, and for the year 2030, it will launch 30 new electric cars on the market.

The press conference was chaired by the company’s top leader, Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation. He has been in charge of confirming the most relevant details of the roadmap that has been established. In these new electric models that will hit the market, the Lexus brand and the new bZ (beyond Zero) sub-brand will play leading roles.

Toyota Sports EV, glimpsing an electric sports car signed by Gazoo Racing



Throughout the event, a multitude of electric vehicles have been shown. Akio Toyoda himself has stressed that the vast majority of them will end up reaching the market sooner or later. That is why a lot of interest has been generated in each of the concept cars that have been presented to the public. One of them is called Toyota Sports EV. A conceptual model to which we must pay a lot of attention.

Toyota has not given specific details about what plans it has for the Sports EV Concept. However, and taking as reference the latest reports that have come to light, a very real possibility has quickly come to the fore. And it is that we find ourselves with the anteroom of a 100% electric sports future. A spiritual successor to the Toyota MR2.

In the recent past there has already been speculation with the return of the MR2 transformed into an electric vehicle. And although it is not something official, it is one of the options that we must shuffle and put on the table. One of the keys to the Sports EV is that it bears the Toyota Gazoo Racing insignia, which shows that the sports division has been involved in the design process.

Waiting for the return of the Toyota MR2



Another feature of the conceptual model presented by Toyota, beyond its exterior appearance, is its interior configuration. It is a two-seater. And in addition to striking seats, it sports a futuristic steering wheel.

Following the launch of a new generation of Toyota Supra, it has come speculating with the possibility that we get to see a new generation of both the Toyota Celica and the aforementioned MR2. Now, if they come back to life, they will do so by betting one way or another on electrification. Beyond the plans that Toyota has for the Sports EV, without a doubt it is a conceptual model that we must record in our retina.