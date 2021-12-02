The Toyota GR Yaris has been used as the basis for the creation of an experimental vehicle in which to demonstrate to the world the possibilities offered by so-called hot hydrogen. A solution that, according to Toyota, will allow to extend the life of internal combustion engines while significantly reducing emissions.

The commitment of Toyota

with hydrogen it is indisputable. This colossus of the Japanese automotive industry is determined to spread hydrogen globally and place it at the same level as battery electric cars. That is why it has been working very hard on its fuel cell technology. However, in recent times, the Japanese brand has ventured in parallel in the field of so-called hot hydrogen. A most interesting solution that opens the door to the continuity of the internal combustion engine.

A Hydrogen Toyota GR Yaris. A vehicle equipped with experimental hydrogen-based combustion engine technology. The hydrogen fuel, tanks and refueling process of the so-called GR Yaris H2 is exactly the same as in the Toyota Mirai, the first series-production hydrogen fuel cell car.

The new Toyota GR Yaris H2 has been presented in society

Toyota GR Yaris H2, combining the combustion engine with hydrogen



The propulsion system of the Mirai is very different from that of the new Toyota GR Yaris H2. And, while the Mirai uses a chemical reaction in fuel cells to generate energy, the experimental GR Yaris has an internal combustion engine that uses hydrogen as fuel. That is, an alternative to the use of gasoline or even diesel.

Toyota emphasizes that the technology of the hydrogen combustion engine It is still in the initial phase of conceptual and experimental development. A process that began in 2017 and is not yet ready to be taken to street vehicles. Now, this incipient technology is already making its first steps in the world of competition. An experimental hydrogen-based Toyota Corolla Sport is competing in car tests in Japan.

The GR Yaris and the hydrogen Corolla Sport make use of the same mechanics, a 1.6-liter three-cylinder G16E-GTS engine in-line with turbocharger. The engine has been appropriately adapted to be able to use hydrogen as fuel.

The Toyota GR Yaris H2 uses a hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine

Hydrogen as an alternative to gasoline



It is important to note that the hydrogen combustion it is faster than gasoline, which gives a good response. Also, it is extremely clean. The combustion of hydrogen has the added potential of excellent environmental performance. And it is that almost zero emissions are generated.